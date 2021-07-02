Election 2021: Nick Coelho, seeking Lynnwood City Council Position 1

With the primary election set for Aug. 3, multiple people have filed to run for Lynnwood City Council and Mayor.

To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Nick Coelho is a local business owner campaigning for the council’s Position 1 seat. Coelho will face Christine Eck and Shirley Sutton in the Aug. 3 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. The current councilmember in Position 1, Christine Frizzell, is running for Lynnwood mayor.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish?

While our area experiences dramatic changes with growth, our city government is uniquely situated to play a substantial role in improving the quality of life of all of our residents. Lynnwood desperately needs visionary leaders who have a record of thinking outside the box, and elected officials who can speak to the realities of daily life for many who call Lynnwood home. As a millennial entrepreneur who has successfully grown a community-driven business right here in our city, I feel I am well situated for this task.

I believe that I have the experience to make a real difference as a member of the city council. We can increase housing opportunities while enhancing neighborhood character, empower the next generation of Lynnwood entrepreneurs while decreasing the time it takes to visit them, and beautify our natural spaces without jailing the least fortunate. I am confident that I can work with the rest of the city council and the next mayor to enact real, sustainable reforms.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

I see a city that has developed a vibrant downtown core featuring diverse housing options and ample transit. A variety of housing options in these core areas will be giving our younger and older residents alike affordable places to live near where they work, while increased mixed-use developments and neighborhood commercial spaces will provide them with ample spaces to play.

Just as important, I see a city that has brought the concepts of walkability and opportunity back into our neighborhoods. I see small families and professionals settling down and buying ownership in the cute duplexes and quadriplexes that are replacing unsightly dilapidated houses alongside our traditional single-family homes. I see that our changes in zoning and building code, and a robust engagement with the small developer community, have made Lynnwood a bright spot in South Snohomish County. I see other nearby cities inspired by and following our lead, culminating in necessary housing reform throughout the region.

With code changes and a city emphasis on small business development, I see my neighbors frequenting “Lynnwood Original” cafes, corner stores and other businesses that have popped up in what were once underserved and unwalkable suburban developments. I see a city government prioritizing parks and trail networks that have not only made the town more appealing to existing residents, but have attracted the attention of larger employers looking to settle in an area that their workforce finds attractive.

I see a city that has spent 10 years embracing the opportunity to chart a better path forward.

Q: In your opinion, what is Lynnwood’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for resolving the problem?

Addressing our spiraling cost of living must be our number-one priority bar none. This issue encompasses a number of problems, but chief among them is our broken housing system. The solutions to all of these will require substantial buy-in from the community, and so it will be paramount that our city councilmembers are committed to being available and having conversations with concerned residents.

Some ideas that can take effect immediately will cost taxpayer money and only help specific people in specific situations for specific periods of time. Inclusionary zoning, rent assistance, multi-family housing tax credits and other interventionist measures are among these. Knowing the realistic limits of these types of policies will be important.

Other ideas won’t necessarily cost the city money, but will take time to create the change we want to see. Reforms to zoning, parking requirements, permitting and auditing our codes from a lens of affordability won’t by themselves create more or different types of housing, but will allow small developers and homeowners to create the diversity of home options that the market is demanding at all levels of income.

It is a mistake to think that cost of living is all about housing. Walkability and connectivity factor into this in a big way, and car dependency is a huge cost burden for lower-wage workers. Ensuring services and commercial are within a rough walking distance of our many neighborhoods is just as important as fostering robust transit options where denser housing develops.

All this is to say that I’ve studied this issue and spoken with relevant stakeholders, I know how and why this issue causes substantial negative impacts for many in our community, and I’m ready to advocate for improving every Lynnwood residents’ quality of life.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

As much as I’d like to whip out a silver-bullet solution to homelessness in our city, it humbles me to acknowledge that this is a complex problem involving issues like mental health, drug abuse and housing that go well beyond our ability as a city to control.

That said, there are things we can absolutely do to provide opportunities for those who need them. The least costly and disruptive solution to homelessness is to prevent it in the first place by connecting people in our city with services already provided by a variety of amazing non-profit organizations in our region.

For example, the Volunteers of Western Washington provide dispute mediation services that help find win-win solutions between landlords and tenants to prevent eviction. There are also a variety of charities helping with the short-term financial needs of residents in crisis, such as being unable to work due to personal or family health issues or unexpected job loss.

Of course we should also work with developers and community partners to ensure that we have enough affordable housing for those who work in our city. Once someone is homeless, utilizing our social workers and local charities will help us find the right solution for each individual person. Some in our community may simply have a past eviction making it a challenge to find housing, and programs like Volunteers of America’s Renter Certification courses can help reassure landlords that they have earned a second chance.

Others have serious issues with addiction or are in a mental health crisis. Our city should seek out grants — something it does very well by the way — and work with community partners to ensure we have sufficient treatment centers and supportive housing available for those who are in need. Once provided, treatment and supportive housing are far less expensive than forcing our police, firefighters and citizens to deal with the issues caused by homelessness.

For those who are committing crimes against others — such as theft, harassment, disrupting the ability of residents to use parks and public places — or leaving needles, garbage or human waste in public, we should empower our police to take action and protect our community. Those who are found acting out but in need of help can then connect with supportive services through Lynnwood’s new Community Justice Center, designed to thoughtfully address the cycle of recidivism in our criminal justice system. The city adopted the mantra “Compassion with Boundaries,” and I am in complete agreement with this philosophy.

Q: With the creation of the housing action plan and other blueprint policies, what are your thoughts and ideas for addressing Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types?

Whatever your feelings about Lynnwood’s specific Housing Action Plan, it’s imperative that we recognize that having a plan on paper will only get us so far. It’s a first step. It’s also largely symbolic unless we have city council members willing to commit themselves to a robust and personal outreach process. Look around at neighboring cities as close as Mukilteo and you’ll see strong pushback against ideas like the ones being proposed in our document, largely because homeowners feel like changes are being forced on them instead of made with them.

I am committed to long-term, sustainable reform in housing policy. I am confident that through transparent and open conversations with concerned residents, we can actually bring a majority of them on board with a vision of a future Lynnwood that they’d be proud of.

Going into specifics, we can talk about working regionally to enact condo reform, partnering with the small developer community to find a regulatory pathway to building starter homes, and removing regulatory burdens that prevent the types of housing that are affordable to our low wage and middle class workforce who should have the opportunity to call Lynnwood their home. We have to go further than that when building a vision that every resident can get a little excited about.

For instance, I like to emphasize opportunities available to us with the change that is happening in our city: Neighborhood commercial zoning reform provides the potential for entrepreneurs to create special places within residential areas, that in conjunction with missing middle housing development, can radically enhance the character of our existing neighborhoods. Why can’t we have our own “Mission District” in the growing Latino core of the South Lynnwood Neighborhood? I could easily see residents from all over town flocking to visit a walkable neighborhood that has a vivid aura and auroma, and gently growing our neighborhoods could create the necessary base to support these local entrepreneurs until that happens.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how are they relevant to the position?

I bring two things to the table. Let’s start with my experience as an entrepreneur. I have 10-plus years of experience in the rough-and-tumble world of small business and the craft beer industry, and have been a successful board game pub owner in Lynnwood since 2013. I am experienced in diving into new roles with shifting responsibilities, as well as in managing the business climate and predicting trends. I have also had the opportunity to sit down with others and collaborate on ambitious plans. Not only is this entrepreneurial spirit relevant, I would argue it is borderline necessary for anyone attempting to grapple with Lynnwood’s rapidly evolving challenges and opportunities.

The second valuable commodity I bring to the council is perspective. I have seen first hand how the affordable housing crisis has completely transformed and savaged neighborhoods in Seattle. I have witnessed friends and patrons move further and further away as the cost of living creeps higher and higher. I know what it’s like to have had to live on a minimum wage job in this region. I have talked to the homeless who frequent my neighborhood. I have seen how the opioid epidemic in its present and past forms has wrecked families. And, I’m an older millennial. The policies that shape our city’s future will impact residents my age for many decades to come and I have every reason in the world to make sure we get it right.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more civically engaged?

There are a number of reasons that residents may not reach out to their local government. For one, they may not see us reaching out to them. When was the last time our city councilmembers stood outside an import grocer, a taqueria or similar businesses with an interpreter, not to campaign during election season but simply engage with their customers? That’s something I’d be willing to explore.

As someone who has made a career of and created jobs within the retail and service sector, I understand that many of our residents and workers are busy people. No matter the income level, I am committed to being available. That’s why I’ve incorporated a weekly Zoom chat with residents throughout the election with information on my flyers, and I plan to utilize platforms that can enhance equitable access to our civic leaders once elected.

Q: Why should residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents vote for you?

I don’t just talk a good game or flash a rainbow flag; I’ve worked hard to create an inclusive space at my place of business. We have hired staff from a variety of backgrounds and genders, and their perspectives have only strengthened us. We have also supported LGBTQ+ organizations, and pre-pandemic made use of our limited space to host community-building events for LGBTQ families.

From a civic perspective, I recognize as a white, cisgendered man that I can use my voice to represent the marginalized, but only if I first listen to those communities and ensure I understand their needs in any situation. I don’t foresee this being a difficult transition for me to make since it’s simply a continuation of what I already do at my place of business.

Q: As we continue to hear stories about law enforcement using unnecessary — and deadly — force against many people, particularly people of color, what thoughts do you have on policing for our city that will ensure Lynnwood’s diverse community can feel safe and welcome?

From a practical standpoint, Lynnwood’s police force must continue to be on the cutting edge of reforms, research, and listening to our community. This shouldn’t be difficult — under the former police chief they already had! The difference in approaches to the Black Lives Matter protests last year were particularly striking. Our police used de-escalation tactics and engagement, successfully preventing the projected looting of the Alderwood Mall and building bridges with local communities of color.

Beyond that, as our Latino population grows it is important to communicate with this community that the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) does not work with ICE (The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). If there is some connection between them that I’m unaware of, then we should work to decouple it. Their sole job should be the preservation of the safety and security of all residents of Lynnwood. Finally, working with the LPD on a program to encourage bilingualism in our police department would also be stellar.

Q: Following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

I’m a firm believer in the idea that the process drives the outcome. Our outcome is tax levels that are almost maxed out for our city. Our process is holding on to unsustainable residential and commercial zoning policies that spread residents out further and further while simultaneously lowering our tax base and increasing infrastructure maintenance costs. We are fortunate to have the Alderwood Mall, as our sales tax revenues as a portion of the city budget are twice that of the national average.

How do we end this cycle of what some would say is “tax to the max”? At the risk of sounding like a broken record: diversify and localize the economy through reforms and entrepreneurship promoting programs, make better use of our existing infrastructure through walkability and zoning reforms, and drive down the cost of living with code changes that enable housing diversity that meets Lynnwood residents and workers at all life stages and incomes. Accomplishing these feats will actually allow us to lower residents’ tax bills over time without degradation of service.

As a member of the small business community, I am also knowledgeable about tax reforms that would make a more favorable employment environment for local businesses. Reform to some of our systems, like our current regressive head tax, would spur further economic growth and help create a more fiscally resilient Lynnwood.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

I am a foodie and a geek, so I’m going to be pretty obvious:

Around the Table Game Pub has not only been my workplace for the past five years, it’s been my go-to social spot. Everybody knows everybody, even if they don’t, and that is the making of a great place. Before the campaign, you could typically catch me Wednesday nights nerding out with others about history over a pint and a map of Europe.

Rila Bakery and Cafe is where I unplug and enjoy one of the best BLTs in town over one of Sam’s hilariously gigantic lattes. I can’t say enough nice things about the guy; he has even made us pop culture-themed chiffon cakes!

Subspace Comics is my favorite comic book store ever. Amy and her husband Brian, one of the original founders of Emerald City Comic Con and Jet City Comic Con, are a wealth of information and have given great recommendations every single time I’ve asked.

Another Castle Video Games is the best independent video game store you will have the pleasure of visiting. While I frequent their Edmonds barcade more often, when I get the urge to grab a new title I head straight to their Lynnwood location and end up having fun conversations with the staff over a cabinet full of old Nintendo cartridges.

Chili Basil Thai Grill is a family-owned restaurant across the street from the mall. My wife and I go there for lunch on a weekly basis, and it never lets us down. For vegetarians their Holy Basil with King Eryngii mushrooms is to die for!

Best of Chengdu is my local spicy food haunt. Their Szechuan crispy tofu and Szechuan boiled fish are fantastic dishes that we show off to friends in town. I can’t think of a better place to sweat in good company.

Zuri’s Donutz is where I spend my carb budget! Davis is seriously one of the most inventive and creative donut scientists in our area, and if you can get him to make you a chicken and waffles old-fashioned, DO IT. Make sure to add sriracha to finish it.

Silver Platters is my heaven on earth. I could spend hours deciding on what genre of music to explore next. 1980s College Rock or 1960s Soul? Maybe just another pristine copy of the Pixies’ Doolittle since my original is so scratched up.

I Chair the Parks and Recreation Board and I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about my favorite spot in all of Lynnwood, Scriber Lake Park . I can not count how many dog walks and picnics and thoughtful conversations I have had within this little oasis in the heart of the city.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

First and foremost, I am hosting weekly Zoom Chats every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., a practice I will continue if elected. People are free to join me for a casual conversation about their concerns and our town at zoom.us/3901103821 or via phone at +1-253-215-8782 with the passcode PickNick or 54114153 respectively. [Meeting ID: 390 110 3821]

They can also check out my website at Nick4Lynnwood.com and via social media at facebook.com/Nick4Lynnwood, and email at Nick4Lynnwood@Gmail.com.