Election 2021: No surprises in latest general election returns for city races

There were no surprises in the latest general election returns for City of Lynnwood races that were released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday afternoon.

Shirley Sutton has a 96-vote lead over Nick Coelho in the Lynnwood City Council Position 1 race. Sutton had 50.38% of the vote (3,541) as of Tuesday, compared to 49.02% for Coelho (3,445) in the latest count.

In the race for Lynnwood mayor, Christine Frizzell had 3,849 votes or 53.55%, maintaining her lead over fellow Councilmember Jim Smith, who had 3,300 votes or 46.04%.

For the remaining city council races, appointed incumbent Patrick Decker led opponent Naz Lashgari, with 54.59% of the vote to 45.01% for Lashgari. For council Position 3, Josh Binda was still ahead of Lisa Utter, posting 52.97% of the vote to Utter’s 45.56%.

Lashgari issued a statement Tuesday congratulating Decker on his victory. She also thanked all of those who voted for her and those who worked on her campaign, as well as family members and friends for their support.

“I will continue to share my skills to serve the community,” Lashgari said. “I hope that City of Lynnwood will advance on the prosperous road that Mayor Nicola Smith has paved for it.