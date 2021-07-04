Election 2021: Patrick Decker, seeking election to the Lynnwood City Council Position 2 seat

With the primary election set for Aug. 3, multiple people have filed to run for Lynnwood City Council and Mayor.

To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Patrick Decker is a 35-year resident of Lynnwood. He was appointed to the council recently to fill the Position 2 seat after it was vacated by former Councilmember Ian Cotton. Decker is campaigning against diversity advocate Naz Lashgari and former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough for the Position 2 seat.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish?

Lynnwood is at a critical inflection point in our city’s history. With the changes coming at us in terms of growth, economics, traffic, environmental concerns, diversity and inclusion, and transportation infrastructure, the decisions we make today will impact this community for decades to come. I intend to bring a common sense, pragmatic approach to analyzing these factors, and, with input deep from the community, make decisions that meet the needs of Lynnwood today, and in the future. My focus is on mitigating traffic issues, addressing the growth that is surrounding the (Lynnwood Link) light rail terminus, protecting our neighborhoods from overbuilding, tackling the very tough issue of homelessness, and ensuring our law enforcement officers and first responders are fully supported.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

In 10 years, Lynnwood will be the economic powerhouse from North King County to the Canadian border. We will pass reasonable legislation that encourages investment and partnership between the public and private sector, while ensuring those business interests respect and support the residents of this city. Advances in technology will dramatically change how we view workplace locations, and our opportunities for high paying careers, right here in Lynnwood, will rival those of our neighbors to the south. No longer will Lynnwood residents have to choose between the exorbitant prices of houses in King County, or a long commute.

In Lynnwood, housing at great rates will be paired with exciting new jobs across a host of industries making Lynnwood the most affordable city in the area, with a variety of housing styles and neighborhoods to choose from and great jobs to pair with them. With the light rail terminus here in Lynnwood, this will be a place where residents have a myriad of choices for work, leisure, and shopping. Our downtown area will be a model for communities throughout the area where folks can work, shop, eat and play, without needing to drive their car. We are building our parks and open spaces to accommodate the influx of residents the infrastructure growth will bring, and we will ensure Lynnwood actively seeks out and engages voices across the spectrum of ideas and opinions, to ensure Lynnwood is a city which welcomes folks from all walks of life, all incomes, and all demographics.

Q: In your opinion, what is Lynnwood’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for resolving the problem?

Lynnwood’s most pressing issue is without doubt the tremendous increase in population we will be managing over the next several years. We need to accommodate that growth, while carefully mitigating the impact on our existing residents and neighborhoods. This will call for careful consideration of the factors in play, and meticulous planning to develop business and residential construction that meets the growth which is inevitable, while protecting our residents and our identity as a friendly, welcoming community.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Much of the homeless crisis in and around Lynnwood is driven by substance abuse and mental health issues. With the Blake Act, cities such as Lynnwood have been “empowered and encouraged” to find solutions to substance abuse, aside from traditional incarceration. Government cannot resolve these challenges without deep partnership with both the residential and business communities. Maintaining law and order, but through an empathetic approach, with real concern and interest in the welfare and wellbeing of all members of our community, is the best way to manage this challenge. It is possible to have a well-regulated society, while treating all with dignity, compassion, and love, but the challenge must be addressed by all elements of the community.



I firmly believe that enforcement of laws against property theft and damage, shoplifting and other petty crime should be enforced. Shoplifting is often viewed as a victimless crime, when in fact, the individuals who suffer the most from shoplifting activities are those least able to deal with that impact. It is unequivocal that shoplifting leads to higher prices, and higher prices impact the elderly on fixed incomes, and those in our community who have less discretionary income to accommodate rising prices. It is unfair to turn a blind eye to criminals at the expense of those in our community who need our help the most.

Q: With the creation of the housing action plan and other blueprint policies, what are your thoughts and ideas for addressing Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types?

Lynnwood needs to accommodate a host of housing types if we are to stay ahead of the growth coming our way. Mixed-use developments in the downtown area, coupled with pedestrian-friendly infrastructure will help focus the growth in areas best suited to accommodate that growth, and out of the established single family neighborhoods where the infrastructure was never designed for dense populations. Other communities in Washington have been very successful in these types of constructions, ground floor retail and upper floor residences, coupled with substantial service industries spread throughout the area.



Additionally, there are large swaths of undeveloped or underdeveloped land just outside the city borders. By taking a thoughtful approach toward annexation of some of those areas, already mapped and defined in the Municipal Urban Growth Area, we can bring those areas under better governance, and build housing that complements our existing neighborhoods, parks and facilities, rather than seeing relatively unplanned construction overrunning our infrastructure, which is what often happens in those areas of the county today.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how are they relevant to the position?

I have been a long-time resident of Lynnwood. I moved here 35 year ago, and have participated in the community in a variety of ways, as Lynnwood has transformed from a sleepy bedroom community into a thriving economic development center. I served on the Lynnwood Planning Commission for many years (a volunteer position), including time as planning commission chair. I have been a member of the Lynnwood Cops and Clergy program where partnership between the congregations of our community meet with our law enforcement leaders to discuss the challenges our community faces. This has provided a fantastic forum to learn from one another and brainstorm ideas for how our private community and public community can partner for the safety and prosperity of all. I have worked extensively with the youth of the community as Scoutmaster for many years, as a volunteer at Lynnwood High School, as well as a senior project mentor for students at LHS. More recently, I served on the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission, ensuring that the engagements between our public sector and our civil servants (primarily our police force) are conducted in a manner that is fair, balanced, and equitable for all.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more civically engaged?

For many years, the dynamic within the city council, and between the council and the administration had a fair amount of acrimony and dysfunction. That has improved in recent years and building on that I intend to model behavior that I would be proud for my family to see. We need to ensure our local governance activities are welcoming and inclusive. Our demeanor between elected officials, and between elected officials and the community must exemplify respect and friendliness. We all come from different backgrounds, and have various ideas and suggestions. Often, those may not at first align. But open communication and dialogue, with an open mind toward alternative ideas and concepts, will strengthen the collaborative atmosphere in these engagements. We must each foster a growth mindset where we are continually listening to others, and learning from them. Additionally, as Lynnwood continues to invest in community activities, we will have the opportunity to get to know the community better, learn of their hopes and visions, then bring those into our planning as we seek to architect solutions that build on those ideals.

Q: Why should residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents vote for you?

Individuals from all walks of life, race, demographics, ideals and religions will find that I truly care about their needs, ideas and aspirations. I am excited to hear from individuals from all sectors of our community, and pledge to do all I can to ensure we are all part of the planning and preparations to bring a vibrant, prosperous future to this city. There is no place in Lynnwood, in our lives, or in our hearts, for racism, bigotry or hate. I have lived in many places in the world where I was the minority and others around me treated me with prejudice, racism and bigotry. I am continually evaluating my thoughts and actions to ensure none of those traits or behaviors are part of my being. Every individual interested in helping build our city, and driving for the prosperity of all, should and must have their voice sought after and included in our community.

Q: As we continue to hear stories about law enforcement using unnecessary — and deadly — force against many people, particularly people of color, what thoughts do you have on policing for our city that will ensure Lynnwood’s diverse community can feel safe and welcome?

In my experience, ignorance is the leading cause of violence in our world. Ignorance of others, their hopes, dreams, aspiration, character, essence and intent. Education and familiarity, getting to know one another, is the best antidote to hate and violence. To that end, I will encourage the return of law enforcement personnel to our schools, where they have previously served as safety officers. My sons attended the local schools in this community, and the safety officers were their first interaction with law enforcement. Those safety officers built relationships with the youth of our city and those relationships went far to stamp out the ignorance which can otherwise drive friction between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

I applaud the efforts by our police department to be out in the community, engaging in both formal, and informal activities that helps the community come to know them, and allows them to meet the residents of this city and build those relationships, relationships which are the antithesis of ignorance, and which dispel distrust, hate, and prejudice on both sides.



Our law enforcement officers must be held to rigorous standards of behavior ensuring they are polite, respectful, and courteous toward all, regardless of race, creed, religion or demographics. I strongly believe our law enforcement officers, including their leadership, exemplify this behavior. I have seen firsthand on multiple occasions as Lynwood police used de-escalation, and patience to resolve a difficult interaction. Our law enforcement officers are models of professionalism and respect in their dealings with the community, on and off duty.

Q: Following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

The first step is data gathering. Too often decisions are made based on anecdotal information, or at best, a very small sampling of data. The Lynnwood City Council must be a data-driven organization. We cannot act based on guesswork or supposition. We must have robust, well vetted data gathering activities to ensure we have the facts we need to make sound decisions. We need to ascertain what sectors of our community were hardest hit economically by Covid while being least supported. We must invest in building our businesses through a variety of approaches, advertising, investment, and one on one support. Particularly, in a community as diverse as ours, there are a large number of businesses who are unfamiliar, or uncomfortable working with city hall. We need to have resources in place, both public, and private, which will reach out to those entities and guide them through the process of applying for and being awarded economic support.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

My favorite place to spend time in Lynnwood is my home and backyard. Over the years, I have planted literally dozens of trees in my yard, and even more plants and flowers. A healthy natural environment creates space to relax, unwind, and engage with others in the beauty of the outdoors. Aside from that, I also enjoy Lynnwood Neighborhood Park, and North Lynnwood Park. Both are beautiful open spaces with a variety of accommodations and lots of fellow community members out enjoying our beautiful city. Lynndale Park is another favorite of mine, with the winding trails through the forest, bushes and other natural areas. I spent many seasons as the parent of Lynnwood High School Cross Country athletes watching my sons wind through those trails. Beyond that, I enjoy spending time in the vibrant economic development zones of our city, gauging the health of the economy of the city, and watching business folks and entrepreneurs build their own dreams for this community.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

More information about my campaign is available at patrickcdecker.org And on Facebook at ElectPatrickCDecker.