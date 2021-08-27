Election 2021: Recount confirms city council candidate Patrick Decker will advance to Nov. 2 general election

After a recount of votes cast in the Aug. 3 primary election, Lynnwood City Council Position 2 candidate Patrick Decker will advance to the November general election.

Results of the recount posted to the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office’s website showed Decker beat former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough and will face off against primary winner Naz Lashgari in the Nov. 2 election. The unofficial results are set to be certified Thursday by the canvassing board.

Lashgari won the Aug. 3 primary with 35% of the vote, or 2,080 votes. Meanwhile, Decker — who was appointed to the council in May — finished the race with 1,920 votes, while former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough had 1,917.

In a statement to Lynnwood Today, Decker said he was grateful for the voters and their support for his platforms, emphasizing public safety, “controlled” growth and improved traffic management.

“I deeply appreciate the many volunteers and supporters who have helped me with this campaign and I look forward to taking this campaign forward and introducing even more Lynnwood residents to my vision for a safe, prosperous city that is a great home for all who want to live here,” he said.

A recount occurs in a primary if the difference between the votes for second- and third-place finishers are less than one-half of 1%. With just three votes separating Decker and Gogh, the results were 0.0078% — less than .0025% — and a recount was triggered.

Decker was appointed to the Position 2 seat in June after former Councilmember Ian Cotton stepped down in April. Gough served as mayor from 2005-13. Prior to that, Gough was on the city council for 10 years.