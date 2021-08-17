Election 2021: Recount likely next week in Lynnwood council Position 2 race

Ballot counting for the Aug. 3 primary election ended Monday, solidifying candidates who will advance to the general election in November. However, a recount is looming in the Lynnwood City Council Position 2 race.

On Aug. 16, the Snohomish County Elections office completed counting ballots for four Lynnwood elections, including mayor and three council positions.

According to the results, Lynnwood mayoral candidate Christine Frizzell won the primary election with 45.04% of the vote (or 2,740 votes). Frizzell, who serves on the Lynnwood City Council, will face off in the Nov. 2 general election against fellow councilmember Jim Smith, who received 1,903 votes, or 31.28% of the vote.

Two-term Mayor Nicola Smith isn’t seeking re-election.

The primary also includes those seeking to fill three vacant seats on the Lynnwood City Council. In the race for the council’s Position 1 seat, former Councilmember Shirley Sutton won with 44.52% (2,653 votes). Local business owner Nick Coelho came in second with 1,749 (29.35%) and will also advance to the general election.

Position 2 candidate Naz Lashgari was the winner in the Aug. 3 primary, receiving 35% of the vote. Her vote count stood at 2,080 after Monday’s results were released. Lynnwood City Councilmember Patrick Decker, meanwhile, had 1,920 total votes while former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough had 1,917.

In an email to Lynnwood Today, Decker said he appreciate his supporters who shared his vision for “a safe, prosperous, inclusive Lynnwood.”

“I look forward to the results of the recount and continuing to bring my vision for the future of Lynnwood to the great people of this city,” he said.

County Auditor Garth Fell said recounts occur in a primary if the difference between the votes for second- and third-place finishers are less than one-half of 1%. The County Canvassing Board will establish a time for a recount after the results have been certified. The board is set to certify the results at 1 p.m. on Aug.17.

Fell said it is likely that the board will start planning for the recount this week and hold it next week, though he said a specific date has not been set. According to Fell, staff need time to gather the unsorted ballots from several boxes.

“Our ballots are not sorted by precinct at the start of the process,” Fell said. “So, we have to go through and pull individual Lynnwood ballots out of a bunch of different boxes.”

The time also includes a 48-hour window to see if other races required recounts so that staff are not continuously searching boxes for ballots.

The board will then contact the candidates to inform them of the recount. Candidates may attend the recount process themselves or send a representative, Fell said.

Since the results were less than one-quarter of 1%, Fell said the recount will be done by hand. With just three votes separating Decker and Gogh, the results were 0.0078% — less than .0025%, Fell explained.

In the race for Position 3 on the council, political newcomer Joshua Binda gathered 2,705 votes (45.55%) and will return in November to challenge former Councilmember Lisa Utter, who received 1,763 votes (29.69%). The third candidate in the race — James Rutherford — was ousted, having only received 1,458 votes.

The certification ceremony will be available to stream online. For more information, visit the Snohomish County election website.

–By Cody Sexton