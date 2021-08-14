Election 2021: Recount looming for city council candidates Decker, Gough

A recount is looming in the Lynnwood City Council Position 2 race. In the latest vote count released Friday by the Snohomish County Elections Office, just three votes separate appointed incumbent Patrick Decker and former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough.

Position 2 candidate Naz Lashgari was the winner in the Aug. 3 primary, receiving 35% of the vote. Her vote count stood at 2,080 after Friday’s results were released. Decker, meanwhile, had 1,920 total votes while Gough had 1,917.

According to County Auditor Garth Fell, recounts occur in a primary if the difference between the votes for second- and third-place finishers are less than one-half of 1%. “Once we certify the primary on Tuesday, the County Canvassing Board will establish a recount schedule,” he said. “With an established schedule, candidates will be notified, staff will pull ballots and the recounts will be conducted.”

The recount is open to candidate and public observation, and it’s anticipated most of the activity will take place the week of Aug. 23, he said.

The final vote count for all primary races will be released at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, followed by the certification on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The primary narrows the field to the two top vote-getters, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link.