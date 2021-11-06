Election 2021: Sutton increases lead over Coelho in Lynnwood City Council race

Shirley Sutton now has a 93-vote lead over Nick Coelho in the Lynnwood City Council Position 1 race, according to the latest round of general election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday.

A former Lynnwood City Councilmember, Sutton had a 21-vote lead over Coelho in Wednesday’s vote count, and a nine-vote lead on Thursday. But on Friday, Sutton extended her advantage, compiling 3,531 votes to 3,438 for Coelho.

In the race for Lynnwood mayor, Christine Frizzell maintained her lead over fellow Councilmember Jim Smith, based on Friday’s general election results.

In Friday’s vote count, Frizzell had 54% of the vote (3,844) compared to 3,298 votes or 46% for Smith.

In the Lynnwood City Council Position 2 race, appointed incumbent Patrick Decker continued to lead opponent Naz Lashgari, receiving 3,794 votes (55%) in Tuesday’s returns to 3,129 (45%) for Lashgari.

For council Position 3, Josh Binda was still ahead of former Lynnwood councilmember Lisa Utter. Binda had 3,623 votes (53%) compared to 3,122 votes (46%) for Utter.