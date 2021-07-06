Election 2021: The latest on fundraising for Lynnwood city council, mayoral campaigns

Notes:

Fundraising continues for the various candidates seeking public office in Lynnwood this year. This report brings you up to date and on the various candidates’ campaign finances as the campaign progresses.

Three candidates have filed for mayor: Christine Frizzell, George Hurst, and James Smith. Voters will have the chance to choose between these three — all current Lynnwood City Councilmembers — in the upcoming Aug. 3 primary, where the top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

All three open council positions are also being sought by more than two candidates, ensuring Lynnwood voters a full primary ballot in August. For additional details on these and other local races, see our May 21 article here.

Latest fundraising figures in the mayoral race show Christine Frizzell continuing to outpace her opponents with close to $14,000 raised, having accumulated an additional $400 since our last report. Although his campaign reports no new spending, George Hurst has racked up just short of $4,000 in additional contributions. James Smith trails the mayoral fundraising pack with $1,350 in contributions and $70.65 in expenditures but has indicated that he plans to raise more than $5,000 in this race.

In the three-way race for Council Position 1, Nick Coelho leads in fundraising activity to date, but has not reported additional expenditures. Challenger Chris Eck reports $1,650 in contributions, and former Councilmember Shirley Sutton has reported zero donations and expenditures. Eck has indicated that she will raise more than $5,000 in this campaign, while Sutton says she will not.

No Position 3 candidate reports fundraising or spending activity since our last report. While Don Gough has filed with the Secretary of State for Position 2, he has yet to file with the PDC. Position 3 hopeful Josh Binda’s war chest tops $14,000 and his expenditures remain stable. Of his two Position 3 opponents, Lisa Utter reports contributions and expenditures just topping $400, and James Rutherford reports no activity.

Note that the Washington State Public Disclosure laws do not require that all candidates file campaign financial records. According to the law only those candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria are not required to file campaign financial reports, but they must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Monday, July 5. For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how the money has been spent. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

To keep you, our readers, informed throughout the election cycle, look to Lynnwood Today for regular updates on campaign finances along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel