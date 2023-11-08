Election 2023: Altamirano-Crosby, Coehlo, Parshall leading in Lynnwood City Council races

Preliminary election results are in for the four Lynnwood City Council positions appearing on Tuesday’s general election ballot.

Challenger Nick Coehlo was leading incumbent Councilmember Jim Smith for the Position 4 seat. According to first-day returns from the Snohomish County Election’s Office, Coelho had 62% (2,826 votes) to 38% (1,706) for Smith.

Coelho owns Around the Table Board Game Pub and this is his third try running for city council. He serves on both the City of Lynnwood and the Snohomish County Parks and Recreation Boards. Among the issues he emphasized in his campaign: being proactive about public safety, improving housing affordability and reinforcing the city’s culture of volunteerism.

Coehlo’s supporters gathered for an election party at Romio’s Pizza, during which he personally thanked each of those attending.

Smith was elected to the council in 2019 for the second time after previously serving 25 years as a councilmember. He also ran for Lynnwood mayor in 2021, but lost to current Mayor Christine Frizzell. During his 2023 campaign, he focused on issues of public safety, lower taxes and the well-being of the city’s senior citizens.

In the race for Position 5, incumbent Julieta Altamirano-Crosby was leading challenger Robert Leutwyer in early returns. Altamirano-Crosby — who has campaigned on her record of public safety and community engagement — had 2,864 votes Tuesday, or 64% of the total. Leutwyer, a U.S. Army veteran, pledged to be an advocate for all community members with a focus on safety, walkability, transportation and environmental issues. He collected 1,587 votes or 35% of the first-day count.

For Position 7 — an open seat after incumbent Shannon Sessions announced she wasn’t running for reelection — David Parshall was leading Derek Hanusch. Parshall received 3,450 votes or 79%, compared to 913 votes for Hanusch. Parshall is a former high school teacher who identified roads and transit, along with public safety, livability and preservation of green spaces, as key priorities. Hanusch, who is a piano teacher, said public safety was a priority of his campaign.

“I am grateful to the voters of Lynnwood for their confidence in me and I thank them, along with all of the volunteers, supporters and donors who have been a part of my campaign,” Parshall said in a statement “I want to assure the people of Lynnwood that I will continue to work hard as their city council member and I look forward to actively pursuing a better future for Lynnwood each and every day. I also wish to send out a sincere thank you to my opponent for running. I know he loves Lynnwood as I do and I congratulate him on his efforts and for running a positive campaign.”

Position 6 council incumbent George Hurst was running unopposed, as was Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffiou.

In the two contested positions on the Edmonds School Board of Directors, Position 1 incumbent Carin Chase had a large lead over challenger Nicholas Logan earning 17,320 votes (70%) to 7,230 votes (29%) for Logan. In an election night statement, Chase said she was “honored by the support of our community — looking forward to working for our students in the Edmonds School District!”

And Position 5 school board incumbent Nancy Katims was leading challenger Nicholas Jenkins by 69% of the vote in early returns, receiving 17,099 votes to 7,547 votes for Jenkins.

“The trust that voters have placed in me fuels my commitment to do everything I can to support the school district and ensure that all our students, no matter their background, will succeed in whatever they choose to do,” Katims said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the strong demonstration of support tonight. But most of all, I am grateful for everyone who supports public education, understanding that a community is only as strong and healthy as the educational opportunities we provide to all our students.”

In the race for South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue RFA Board, incumbent Mike Fearnehough was leading Carol McMahon for Commissioner District 2, while incumbent Derek Daniels was trailing by 25 votes in his race against former South County Fire Chief Ed Widdis for Commissioner-at-Large Position 6. Micah Rowland was running unopposed for Commissioner District 4. Note that only those living in unincorporated areas or the City of Lynnwood vote for South County Fire Commissioner.

For Hospital District 2, incumbent Position 1 Commissioner Deana Knutsen was leading challenger Bob Meador and Position 4 incumbent Karianna Wilson was ahead of challenger Mark Laurence.

In the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District Commissioners race, incumbent Position 3 Commissioner Jack Broyles, Jr. was leading challenger Mike Pivec in early returns, while Position 4 incumbent Larry Jones was ahead of Pat Peck.

Among the closely watched races countywide, incumbent Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was trailing challenger Susanna Johnson in early returns. Johnson received 56,675 votes (52%) to 51,680 (48%) for Fortney. Strom Peterson, who was appointed to the Snohomish County Council Position 3 vacated by Stephanie Wright, was running unopposed. In addition, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers was leading challenger Bob Hagglund.

For Snohomish County Superior Court Judge, Position 16 incumbent Miguel M. Duran was ahead of challenger Brett Rogers — 55% to 45% — while Position 17 incumbent Patrick Moriarty was leading challenger Mary C. Anderson, 56% to 44%.

Vote totals will continue to be released daily as more mail-in ballots are counted. All election results are unofficial until certified by the Snohomish County Canvassing Board on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

You can see all county election results at this link.

— By Teresa Wippel