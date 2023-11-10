Election 2023: City council front-runners continue their leads in latest returns

Front-runners in the races for Lynnwood City Council continued their leads in the third day of general election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Thursday evening.

The next round of returns will be reported at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

Challenger Nick Coelho maintained his advantage over incumbent Councilmember Jim Smith for the Position 4 seat, with 63% of the vote to 37% for Smith.

In the race for Position 5, incumbent Julieta Altamirano-Crosby had 63% of the vote to 37% for challenger Robert Leutwyer.

For Position 7 — an open seat after incumbent Shannon Sessions announced she wasn’t running for reelection — David Parshall led Derek Hanusch with 78% of the vote.

All election results are unofficial until certified by the Snohomish County Canvassing Board on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

You can see all of Wednesday’s results here.