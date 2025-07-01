Election 2025: Brandon Kimmel, Lynnwood City Council Position 1

Snohomish County primary elections are right around the corner, with ballots due Aug. 5. Two out of four open seats on the Lynnwood City Council are slated for the August ballot, with six candidates vying for Positions 1 and 3.

To inform residents regarding who’s running for local office, Lynnwood Today sent the same set of questions to each candidate regarding their run for city council.

Councilmember Derica Escamilla – appointed in 2024 after the resignation of Shirley Sutton – is seeking to retain her Position 1 seat. She’s challenged by Dio Boucsieguez and Brandon Kimmel.

Minor edits were made to candidate responses for brevity, grammar and clarity.

Brandon Kimmel

Brandon Kimmel is the owner and founder of Asset Guard Solutions, LLC — a private security company – and a father to three children. Kimmel’s career began in prison security, working for the Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Marshals service jails. He also has volunteer experience for the Special Response Team at various correctional facilities throughout the U.S.

Kimmel continued his career in security when he moved to Washington nine years ago, specializing in loss prevention and managing retail theft programs. He then spent time at the Monroe State Prison complex at the beginning of the pandemic, but lost his job “for not complying with the [COVID] vaccine mandate,” he said.

After losing his job, Kimmel lost his home, causing him to live in his vehicle for nine months. He started his company, Asset Guard Solutions, in the back seat of his Honda Fit.

“For the past five years, I’ve worked seven days a week, day and night, because I believe that’s what fathers are called to do: Provide safety, stability and support for their children,” Kimmel told Lynnwood Today.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to better the City of Lynnwood?

“I believe the primary issues Lynnwood faces are drug addiction, severe mental health challenges, and high tax burdens. As someone who witnesses these struggles on our streets every day — and with my background and determination to push for change even when others won’t — I am committed to driving real solutions. I believe no one in this state is more dedicated to making that change happen.”

Give an elevator pitch of your platform/why you are running for council.

“I’m running for Lynnwood City Council because I believe our city deserves leaders who are action-oriented, accountable and focused on real solutions. My platform centers on strengthening public safety, expanding educational and vocational opportunities, and promoting the arts and entertainment venues.”

If elected, what’s one thing you’d like to see happen/change in your time on the council?

“There are several priorities I am pushing for. First, I want to establish a police substation at Alderwood Mall, in response to the tragic murder of [13 year-old] Jayda Woods-Johnson. Her life mattered, and I will not allow this city or the Snohomish County Court to forget her name.

Second, I want to see the city’s red light traffic ticket system either shut down or fully reevaluated. This system is nothing more than a way for the city to take hard-earned money from Lynnwood residents and visitors, while other crimes go unaddressed. I’m tired of seeing this state pick and choose which laws to enforce based on how much revenue they can generate from our pockets.

Third, I want to change [Lynnwood’s] sidewalk policy. Right now, businesses and property owners are forced to pay to repair public sidewalks that border their properties. This creates an unfair tax burden on property owners and businesses. These are public sidewalks that we all share — maintaining them should be the city’s responsibility.

Finally, I believe that public property, including City Hall, should not be used as a platform for political organizations to promote their causes by flying their flags over taxpayer-funded buildings. Our government spaces should represent all of us — not be claimed by any one group.”

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

“I believe strongly in listening first and speaking with respect. Differences of opinion are natural and healthy in any democratic process. My approach will be to focus on common goals and facts, not personal politics. I’ll work hard to build bridges and find solutions that serve the best interests of Lynnwood residents, even when that means compromising or adjusting my position.”

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

“I bring hands-on, real-world experience managing public safety and working with local businesses daily. I’m not a career politician — I’m someone who works directly with the issues our community faces, from crime prevention to economic vitality. I also have a strong vision for regional cooperation, whether it’s in emergency preparedness, vocational education, or arts and entertainment. I’m focused on results. I’m the only one that believes in serving with urgency, accountability, and transparency.”

What’s something happening in Lynnwood you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

“I believe we aren’t talking enough about how to proactively plan for large-scale emergencies, such as active shooter events or natural disasters. While we have excellent first responders, I’d like to see more joint training exercises involving schools, malls, businesses and surrounding cities. I would advocate for regular regional drills and coordinated emergency plans that leave us better prepared for worst-case scenarios.”

What’s one issue or topic the council has talked about recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

“Recently, the council discussed… [allocating the city’s opioid settlement money] to a program aimed at helping individuals charged with retail theft who are also struggling with drug addiction. While I’ve never supported this program — because I believe it was ineffective from the start — it’s already in motion. At this point, the council should either finish funding the law firm administering it or, preferably, redirect the remaining funds toward a Lynnwood-specific initiative that will actually benefit our community.”

In recent years, multiple youth in Lynnwood have been injured or tragically lost their lives due to gun violence. If elected to the council, how would you approach this issue, given police involvement with youth is regulated by state law and somewhat out of city government control?

“While we may face limits on direct law enforcement actions, there is still much we can do to protect and support our youth. I would focus on prevention — investing in mentorship programs, after-school activities and job training opportunities that provide young people with positive alternatives and a sense of purpose.

Additionally, I strongly support reintroducing School Resource Officers and adding more counselors to work side by side in our public schools. These roles are essential to creating safe, supportive environments where students can thrive. I also believe in establishing safety nets such as a dedicated police substation at Alderwood Mall and enhanced youth-focused training for officers working in and around our schools.”

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Lynnwood while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

“We need to be intentional about how Lynnwood grows. That means encouraging a diverse mix of housing options, ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with development and technology, and preserving the parks and public spaces that make our city vibrant and livable.

Additionally, we need more venues that promote entertainment and healthy living for all ages. One clear opportunity is the Alderwood area — we need an additional park within walking distance of the mall, especially one that includes amenities for dog owners and creates a welcoming, accessible space for the surrounding community.”

Find more information about Kimmel and his campaign on his campaign website.

