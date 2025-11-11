Monday, November 10, 2025
Election 2025

Election 2025: Hurst, Escamilla, Owings, Mata, Leutwyler continue to lead in Monday returns

By
Ashley Nash

Lynnwood candidates who were ahead in last week’s general election maintained their leads in updated returns from the Snohomish County Elections Office Monday, Nov. 10. Challenger George Hurst remained on top for the mayoral race and Derica Escamilla, Isabel Mata, Bryce Owings and Robert Leutwyler led the City Council races.

Lynnwood Mayor

Incumbent Christine Frizzell faced Councilmember George Hurst in the mayor’s race.

On Monday at 5 p.m., Hurst had 4,313 votes (51.22%) compared to incumbent Christine Frizzell with 4,075 (48.39%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 1 

Position 1 candidates Councilmember Derica Escamilla and Dio Boucsieguez.

Incumbent Derica Escamilla, with 4,927 (59.79%), remained ahead of Dio Boucsieguez with 3,280 (39.80%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 2

Position 2 candidates Isabel Mata and Ki Seung Cho.

Isabel Mata had 4,248 votes (51.24%), compared to Ki Seung Cho with 4,020 (48.49%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 3

Position 3 candidates Councilmember Josh Binda and Bryce Owings.

Political newcomer Bryce Owings continued to outpace incumbent Councilmember Josh Binda Monday. Owings had 4,265 votes (51.67%) and Binda garnered 3,878 (46.98%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 5

Position 5 candidates Robert Leutwyler and Mpiima Mugambe.

Position 5 incumbent Robert Leutwyler, with 4,823 votes (58.90%), maintained his lead over opponent Mpiima Mugambe, who had 3,341 (40.80%).

Voter turnout in Lynnwood was at 36.44% as of 5 p.m. Monday.

View countywide election results here.

Find more election information at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

