Election 2025: Hurst holds lead over Frizzell for mayor in latest vote count

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Most incumbents pulled ahead in Lynnwood’s races as of Wednesday at 5 p.m. The exceptions were Position 3 Councilmember Josh Binda and Mayor Christine Frizzell, who both fell further behind their opponents.

Lynnwood Mayor

As of Tuesday, Councilmember George Hurst had 3,165 votes (51.21%) compared to 2,990 votes for Frizzell (48.38%).

“We had a very energetic finish to my campaign and lots of enthusiasm so we’ll see what future counts hold,” Frizzell said in a statement Wednesday to Lynnwood Today. “I believe and hope that later counts will turn in our favor, but regardless of the outcome I am committed to working for the constant betterment of Lynnwood.”

Lynnwood City Council Position 1

Incumbent Derica Escamilla, with 3,526 votes (58.44%) also remained ahead of Dio Boucsieguez with 2,486 (41.20%) Wednesday.

Lynnwood City Council Position 2

Isabel Mata’s narrow lead over Ki Seung Cho grew from 22 to 35 votes Wednesday. Mata held 3,055 votes (50.18%) to Cho’s 3,021 (49.62%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 3

Incumbent Josh Binda, with 2,650 (43.90%), continued to trail newcomer Bryce Owings, who had 3,320 votes (55%) Wednesday night.

Lynnwood City Council Position 5

Another incumbent, Robert Leutwyler, with 3,721 votes (61.75%) also held a lead over his opponent Mpiima Mugambe, who had 2,285 (37.92%).

Voter turnout in Lynnwood was at 26.76% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

View countywide election results here.

Find more election information at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.