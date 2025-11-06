Election 2025: Hurst holds lead over Frizzell for mayor in latest vote count

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
Most incumbents pulled ahead in Lynnwood’s races as of Wednesday at 5 p.m. The exceptions were Position 3 Councilmember Josh Binda and Mayor Christine Frizzell, who both fell further behind their opponents.
Lynnwood Mayor
As of Tuesday, Councilmember George Hurst had 3,165 votes (51.21%) compared to 2,990 votes for Frizzell (48.38%).
“We had a very energetic finish to my campaign and lots of enthusiasm so we’ll see what future counts hold,” Frizzell said in a statement Wednesday to Lynnwood Today. “I believe and hope that later counts will turn in our favor, but regardless of the outcome I am committed to working for the constant betterment of Lynnwood.”
Lynnwood City Council Position 1
Incumbent Derica Escamilla, with 3,526 votes (58.44%) also remained ahead of Dio Boucsieguez with 2,486 (41.20%) Wednesday.
Lynnwood City Council Position 2
Isabel Mata’s narrow lead over Ki Seung Cho grew from 22 to 35 votes Wednesday. Mata held 3,055 votes (50.18%) to Cho’s 3,021 (49.62%).
Lynnwood City Council Position 3
Incumbent Josh Binda, with 2,650 (43.90%), continued to trail newcomer Bryce Owings, who had 3,320 votes (55%) Wednesday night.
Lynnwood City Council Position 5
Another incumbent, Robert Leutwyler, with 3,721 votes (61.75%) also held a lead over his opponent Mpiima Mugambe, who had 2,285 (37.92%).
Voter turnout in Lynnwood was at 26.76% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
