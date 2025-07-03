Election 2025: Incumbent Derica Escamilla, candidate for Lynnwood City Council Pos. 1

Snohomish County primary elections are right around the corner, with ballots due Aug. 5. Two out of four open seats on the Lynnwood City Council are slated for the August ballot, with six candidates vying for Positions 1 and 3.

To inform residents regarding who’s running for local office, Lynnwood Today sent the same set of questions to each candidate regarding their run for city council.

Councilmember Derica Escamilla – appointed to the council in 2024 after the resignation of Shirley Sutton – is running to retain her Position 1 seat. She’s being challenged by Dio Boucsieguez and Brandon Kimmel.

Minor edits were made to candidate responses for brevity, grammar and clarity.

Almaderica Escamilla

Incumbent Councilmember Almaderica Escamilla is a longtime Lynnwood resident, having served on the city council for just over a year. She’s a mother of three and holds a degree in resource and environmental studies and a certificate in water resource management from Texas State University in San Marcos. As a granddaughter of migrant workers, Escamilla is the first in her family to graduate from both high school and college.

When she’s not in council chambers, Escamilla works as the PNW Chapter Development Chair of the National Association of Women in Construction and contributes to Women in Environment professional development committees. Additionally, she co-chartered the Washington state conference for the Association for Learning Environments, an organization specializing in design of K-12 schools.

Escamilla has more than 20 years of experience in public service, having served on several city committees, such as the Economic Development Advisory Board, the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Co-Design Committee and the Comprehensive Plan Update Committee. She was also the vice president of the Cedar Valley Community Parent-Staff Organization and coached youth basketball for 12 years. In addition, she’s involved with Natural Leaders, an organization of multicultural families in Edmonds School District who aim to build connections between families, the community and schools.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to better the city of Lynnwood?

“I’m a passionate and empathetic person who follows through. Since being appointed in July 2024, I’ve hit the ground running, building bridges between the community and City Hall. I’m currently leading the formation of Lynnwood’s first-ever Youth Council. I’ve voted in support of affordable housing developments like Housing Hope and helped secure around $80 million in state funding for local infrastructure and crisis services through [city] council advocacy in Olympia.

I’ve championed organic economic growth, supported small businesses and connected electric fleet rideshare companies with the City. I’ve worked to bring wrap-around services to temporary shelter sites, regularly attend school board meetings, and continue to prioritize our youth and community connections.”

Give an elevator pitch of your platform/why you are running for council.

“If we want people to trust their government, we have to be real with them. For me, authenticity means showing up honestly, listening deeply, doing my research, asking tough questions and leading with integrity. It’s not just a personal value — it’s how government should work.

People deserve leaders who communicate clearly, own their decisions, and aren’t afraid to say, ‘Here’s what we’re doing—and here’s why.’ That’s why I’m committed to transparency and co-governance. I believe in opening doors, not closing them. It’s not about checking a box — it’s about giving people a seat at the table.

When we share power, we build trust. When we’re transparent, we build stronger communities. I don’t believe in performative leadership. I believe in accountability, clarity, and showing up for the people I serve.”

If elected, what’s one thing you’d like to see happen/change in your time on the council?

“I want to see the Youth Council become a formal city board or commission — one that meets regularly and provides meaningful input to City leadership. I’d also love to see a quarterly joint meeting between the City Council and School Board for collaboration and open dialogue. Our youth are our future — we need to understand their needs and experiences to better serve our neighborhoods and build stronger communities.”

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

“Just as I’ve done since being appointed — I’ll remain passionate but always respectful and professional. I lead without judgment and listen to all perspectives, whether I agree with them or not. I research topics I’m unfamiliar with and always seek community input on big decisions. I return all community emails and phone calls — no matter the subject — and I will always advocate for public participation and engagement.”

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

“I have a unique ability to see and respect all sides of an issue. I’m at an age where I can genuinely appreciate both ‘old’ and ‘new,’ while also embracing change and helping others navigate it. Change can be hard, so I prioritize clear communication from the City about how and why we make decisions.

Also, it’s important to acknowledge that I’m one of only two minorities and the only woman currently serving on council. That perspective matters and adds something vital to our decision-making.”

What’s something happening in Lynnwood you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

“Youth homelessness and gang involvement aren’t being talked about nearly enough. That’s why I’m pushing to launch Lynnwood’s first Youth Council this coming year. I’ve had several conversations with organizations like Hope for Homies and Cocoon House to understand how they’re serving young people in Lynnwood and neighboring cities. Both organizations participated in our Youth Council Workgroup, helping shape the foundation for this new initiative.”

What’s one issue or topic the council has talked about recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

“Everything piques my interest, but I’m especially focused on the Youth Council and how we allocate the opioid settlement funds. For the opioid funds, I believe we should form a selection committee made up of experts in addiction, community stakeholders and city staff. There should be a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) process, open across multiple categories — like youth prevention, housing and reentry, treatment, etc.

This kind of structure not only helps us identify priority areas, but also ensures we’re working with capable, local partners. And it creates a fair, transparent process — eliminating any sense of favoritism in how grants are awarded.”

In recent years, multiple youth in Lynnwood have been injured or tragically lost their lives due to gun violence. If elected to the council, how would you approach this issue, given police involvement with youth is regulated by state law and largely out of city government control?

“As I mentioned before, launching the Youth Council is a top priority. I won’t stop until that becomes a reality. During the last legislative session, I advocated not only for Council priorities, but also for our youth and updates to laws that impact them.

When a family in our city lost a child to gun violence, I helped connect them with a state legislator to talk about how the system was failing them. I’ll continue to lift up those voices and pursue real changes that bring safety and healing to our community.”

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Lynnwood while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

“Lynnwood has adopted the state’s zoning mandates to allow all types of middle housing in residential zones. I also fully support transit-oriented development and mixed-use buildings with mixed-income housing. Supporting Multi-Family Tax Exemption (MFTE) projects is another key strategy — these help incentivize developers to create more affordable units.

We should also explore rent stabilization policies and even consider raising the minimum wage in Lynnwood. These steps would support both our housing goals and our local economy.”

Learn more about Escamilla and her campaign at her campaign website: voteforderica.com.

