Election 2025: Incumbents Mayor Frizzell, Josh Binda still trailing Thursday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Councilmember Josh Binda remained behind their opponents in updated election results published Thursday at 5 p.m.
Lynnwood Mayor
As of Tuesday, Councilmember George Hurst was 244 votes ahead with 3,755 (51.46%) compared to Frizzell with 3,511 (48.12%). This expanded yesterday’s lead of 175 votes.
Lynnwood City Council Position 1
Incumbent Derica Escamilla, with 4,200 votes (58.91%) also remained ahead of Dio Boucsieguez with 2,903 (40.72%).
Lynnwood City Council Position 2
Isabel Mata’s lead on Ki Seung Cho climbed to 130 votes Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 35-vote lead. Mata held 3,648 votes (50.79%) Thursday over Cho, who sat at 3,518 (48.98%).
Lynnwood City Council Position 3
Incumbent Josh Binda, with 3,254 votes (45.65%), continued to fall behind newcomer Bryce Owings, who had 3,792 votes (53.20%).
Lynnwood City Council Position 5
Position 5 incumbent Robert Leutwyler, with 4,299 votes (60.47%) continued ahead of his opponent Mpiima Mugambe, who had 2,787 (39.20%).
Voter turnout in Lynnwood was at 31.64% Thursday as of 5 p.m.
View countywide election results here.
Find more election information at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.