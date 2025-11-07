Election 2025: Incumbents Mayor Frizzell, Josh Binda still trailing Thursday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Councilmember Josh Binda remained behind their opponents in updated election results published Thursday at 5 p.m.

Lynnwood Mayor

As of Tuesday, Councilmember George Hurst was 244 votes ahead with 3,755 (51.46%) compared to Frizzell with 3,511 (48.12%). This expanded yesterday’s lead of 175 votes.

Lynnwood City Council Position 1

Incumbent Derica Escamilla, with 4,200 votes (58.91%) also remained ahead of Dio Boucsieguez with 2,903 (40.72%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 2

Isabel Mata’s lead on Ki Seung Cho climbed to 130 votes Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 35-vote lead. Mata held 3,648 votes (50.79%) Thursday over Cho, who sat at 3,518 (48.98%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 3

Incumbent Josh Binda, with 3,254 votes (45.65%), continued to fall behind newcomer Bryce Owings, who had 3,792 votes (53.20%).

Lynnwood City Council Position 5

Position 5 incumbent Robert Leutwyler, with 4,299 votes (60.47%) continued ahead of his opponent Mpiima Mugambe, who had 2,787 (39.20%).

Voter turnout in Lynnwood was at 31.64% Thursday as of 5 p.m.

View countywide election results here.

Find more election information at Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.