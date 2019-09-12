Election notes: Law enforcement endorsement for Judges Okoloko, Thompson

Edirin Okoloko and Paul Thompson — both incumbent Snohomish County Superior Court judges and both Edmonds residents — have received the endorsement of the Washington Council of Police & Sheriffs (WACOPS), the largest law enforcement organization in the state.

Incumbents Okoloko and Thompson are being challenged, respectively, by attorneys Anna Alexander and Cassandra Lopez-Shaw.

