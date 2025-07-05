Elections 2024: Josh Binda, candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 3

Snohomish County primary elections are right around the corner, with ballots due Aug. 5. Two out of four open seats on the Lynnwood City Council on the August ballot, with six candidates vying for Positions 1 and 3.

To inform residents regarding who’s running for local office, Lynnwood Today sent the same set of questions to each candidate regarding their run for city council.

Councilmember Josh Binda, elected in 2021, seeks re-election to his Position 3 seat. His challengers are Tyler Hall and Bryce Owings.

Minor edits were made to candidate responses for brevity, grammar and clarity.

Binda, 25, is seeking re-election to his Position 3 seat. Elected in 2021 at age 21, Binda became the youngest African American elected official in Washington state. He currently serves as council vice president.

He works as an integration tech engineer at Amazon and previously held a similar role at Blue Origin. Following his election, Binda launched Josh Binda Speaks LLC, conducting a statewide school speaking tour and publishing a book titled “Breaking Barriers.” Additionally, he was named to 425 Business Magazine’s “30 Under 30” list.

Binda earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Governors University and holds an aerospace engineering certificate from Sno-Isle Tech, where he served as student body president. Before joining the council, he chaired Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, mentored youth at the YMCA, and volunteered as a football coach at Kamiak High School.

Binda’s first term on the council was marked by controversy, making this year’s election a test of whether he maintained public trust through it all.

In 2021, the Washington Public Disclosure Commission found he spent $3,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses. In 2023, the city council ruled he violated city code by filming a promotional video in council chambers for his speaking tour. He also faced criticism for posting a shirtless photo on Instagram to promote the speaking tour– where he spoke to youth in schools throughout Washington.

In turn, some Lynnwood residents called for Binda’s resignation. This included current city council candidate Diodato Boucsieguez, who launched an unsuccessful “Recall Binda” campaign. Meanwhile, a Snohomish County NAACP investigation concluded Binda had been unfairly targeted by other city officials based on his race and age.

Binda also accumulated $1,550 in PDC fines for late campaign and financial disclosure filings, which he paid in May 2025—more than two years past the original deadline.

At the start of 2025, the Lynnwood Times posted an article alleging Binda no longer lived in Lynnwood following a 2023 eviction. If true, this potentially disqualified Binda from office. Binda denied the claim, saying he only temporarily stayed in Everett to house-sit for his father.

The allegation sparked renewed calls for his resignation, prompting weeks of council debate. City Attorney Lisa Marshall, citing cases she’s encountered in other local governments, said such residency disputes are difficult to resolve and rarely lead to legal action. In addition, Boucsieguez yet again challenged Binda’s eligibility for council. In February he filed a voter registration challenge, which the Snohomish County Hearing Examiner dismissed in April.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to better the city of Lynnwood?

“As a current city councilman and vice president, I bring a unique perspective as a first-generation American and the son of refugees. My experiences have fueled my passion for real representation and solutions over the past four years. I’ve fought for our working-class community by prioritizing affordability, safety and opportunity.

I co-founded the [proposed] Lynnwood City Youth Council to empower young voices and engage them in shaping our city’s future. I led the effort to secure $25,000 in scholarships for youth and seniors to access recreational programs, and I voted to allocate $1 million toward the Rapid Rehousing Program to help families transition out of homelessness.

Additionally, I led efforts to expand mental health services in our local Lynnwood schools with $200,000 in funding and led the effort to secure $2 million for upgrades at Scriber Lake Park. I’m also proud to have voted for $1 million for the new VOA Neighborhood Center, which will provide essential resources for families in need. I plan to continue applying my personal experiences to ensure Lynnwood remains a place where everyone has access to opportunities and support.”

Give an elevator pitch of your platform/why you are running for council.

“I’m running for reelection to advance my commitment to affordability, safety and opportunity in Lynnwood. Families shouldn’t have to struggle just to make ends meet; I’m dedicated to creating affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and childcare solutions that allow everyone to thrive. Safety is essential, and I focus on proactive measures — investing in youth programs and mental health resources to prevent crises before they arise. We must also maintain and enhance our community spaces to foster a safe and welcoming environment for all.

Opportunity should be available to everyone, not just a select few. Over the past four years, I’ve advocated for fair wages, workforce training, and support for small businesses. My goal is to ensure that every resident has the chance to succeed and contribute to our vibrant community. Together, let’s build a future where Lynnwood is a place of possibility for everyone.”

If elected, what’s one thing you’d like to see happen/change in your time on the council?

“If re-elected, I would like to fully establish and expand the Lynnwood City Youth Council, which I co-chair. It’s vital that our young people have a true voice at the table, and I’m committed to ensuring they are actively involved in shaping the future of our community. By providing them with the resources and support they need, we can empower the next generation to share their ideas, engage in civic discussions, and lead initiatives that matter to them. This will not only enrich our council’s decision-making but also foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among our youth.”

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

“If reelected, I plan to maintain professionalism and productivity by fostering open communication and mutual respect among my fellow councilmembers, even when our opinions may differ. As someone who has already been elected by my colleagues to serve as vice president, I understand the importance of collaboration and compromise in achieving our common goals for the community.

I believe that diverse perspectives can lead to better decision-making, so I will actively listen to my colleagues’ viewpoints and seek common ground. By focusing on our shared mission to serve Lynnwood, I can navigate conflicts constructively and ensure that our discussions remain productive. Ultimately, my commitment to professionalism will guide me in building consensus and driving forward our initiatives for the benefit of all residents.”

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

“As the youngest councilmember at 25 and the only African American currently serving on the city council, I bring a diverse and unique perspective that is essential for representing all voices in our community. My experiences as a member of Gen Z allow me to connect with younger residents and understand the challenges they face, from affordability to access to opportunities.

I am committed to ensuring that our council reflects the rich diversity of Lynnwood, and I actively advocate for inclusion and representation in decision-making processes. My background and perspective enable me to approach issues with fresh ideas and innovative solutions that resonate with a broader range of constituents. By prioritizing collaboration and community engagement, I aim to bridge gaps and ensure that everyone in Lynnwood feels heard and valued. This distinct viewpoint sets me apart and drives my dedication to creating a more equitable and inclusive future for all.”

What’s something happening in Lynnwood you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

“One issue in Lynnwood that I believe isn’t being addressed enough is the growing need for mental health resources, especially among our youth. As we continue to navigate challenges related to social pressures, academic demands, and community well-being, it’s crucial that we prioritize mental health support and awareness.

To address this, I will continue to advocate for expanding mental health services in our schools and local community centers, ensuring access to counseling and support for students and families. Additionally, I will continue to work to establish partnerships with local organizations to provide workshops and resources that promote mental wellness and destigmatize seeking help. By fostering open conversations about mental health and ensuring these resources are readily available, we can create a supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to thrive. This is a critical step towards building a healthier, more resilient community in Lynnwood.”

What’s one issue or topic the council has talked about recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

“One topic that has piqued my interest recently is the potential annexation in our city, which presents a unique opportunity for growth and expansion of our community. Annexation could enhance our resources, improve infrastructure, and bring additional services to residents, ultimately enriching the quality of life in Lynnwood.

To address this, I would prioritize community engagement by facilitating open forums and discussions where residents can voice their questions and concerns about annexation. It’s essential that we ensure transparency and provide clear information about the benefits and implications of such a move. Additionally, I would work closely with city planners and stakeholders to develop a strategic plan that focuses on sustainable growth, ensuring that any annexation enhances our community without compromising our values or existing resources. By actively involving residents in the conversation and ensuring that their voices are heard, we can navigate the complexities of annexation thoughtfully and collaboratively, ensuring that Lynnwood continues to thrive as a vibrant and inclusive community.”

In recent years, multiple youth in Lynnwood have been injured or tragically lost their lives due to gun violence. If elected to the council, how would you approach this issue, given police involvement with youth is regulated by state law and largely out of city government control?

“The tragic impact of gun violence on our youth in Lynnwood is a heartbreaking issue that demands urgent attention and action. As a co-founder of the Lynnwood Youth Council, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of providing our young people with safe spaces, meaningful activities, and strong support systems.

To address this issue, I would focus on prevention and community engagement rather than solely relying on law enforcement. This includes advocating for increased funding for mental health clinicians in our local schools, which I have already led efforts to secure. By ensuring that our youth have access to mental health resources, we can address underlying issues and provide support before crises occur.

Additionally, I would work to expand recreational and educational programs that give youth more constructive outlets, fostering a sense of belonging and community. By creating more opportunities for engagement—such as after-school programs, mentorship initiatives, and community events—we can help our youth build positive relationships and reduce the risk of violence.

Lastly, I would collaborate with local organizations, schools, and law enforcement to create comprehensive strategies that prioritize youth safety and well-being. By taking a holistic approach and strengthening our community ties, we can create a safer environment where our young people can thrive without the fear of violence.”

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Lynnwood while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

“To accommodate growth in Lynnwood while maintaining affordability and attractiveness for residents, the council should focus on creating more affordable housing options by encouraging mixed-income developments and exploring innovative zoning solutions. We must invest in infrastructure improvements, like public transit and parks, to support this growth and enhance community accessibility. Engaging with residents through open dialogues will ensure that new developments align with their needs and values. Additionally, prioritizing sustainability in our growth strategies will help preserve the quality of life we cherish in Lynnwood, making it a vibrant place for all.”

