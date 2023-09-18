Electrical work will close westbound SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road late Sept. 19

People traveling on SR 526 overnight Tuesday, Sept. 19, including those heading to Seattle Paine Field International Airport in Everett, should plan for a nighttime closure of the westbound SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, through 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, drivers will not be able to use the off-ramp from westbound SR 526 to Airport Road. A signed detour will be available around the closure, but people should plan for extra travel time, especially if they are headed to the airport.

This is part of a project to strengthen four bridges along SR 526 in Everett to better withstand a major earthquake. During the closure, contractor crews will complete electrical work at the Airport Road underpass.