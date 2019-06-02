Reminder: Talk about a book, win a bike at Lynnwood Library

Are you a K – 5th grade student who loves to read and ride bikes? Then the Lynnwood Library’s Bikes for Book Talks challenge is for you! Two bikes are available as prizes, thanks to the Mill Creek Masonic Lodge #243.

To be entered in the drawing, students need to visit with a Lynnwood Library staff member between May 15 and June 15 and do a book talk about their latest and greatest reads! Multiple book talks will earn you multiple entries, as long as they are different books.

A “book talk” is short presentation about a book with the goal of convincing other people to read it (or not, if you thought it was terrible).

The book talk should include:

The book’s title and author.

Your favorite character and why.

Your favorite part of the book and why.

Would you recommend this book? If so, to whom?

Would you read other books by this author?

Anything else you want to mention.

Entries will be accepted from May 15-June 15 and winners will be announced June 17 on @LynnwoodLibrary Facebook page.

“We do want this to be open to students of all abilities, so we are pretty flexible,” said Lynnwood Librarian Nathalie Gelms. “If parents or students have questions or need accommodation they can contact us at the library any time.

To learn more, call the library at 425-778-2148 or visit in person at 19200 44th Ave. W.