Elevate your well-being at the She Does Wellness Conference 2024

A transformative experience designed specifically for women of color — the She Does Wellness Conference — will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Mukilteo.

Event details

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Where: Rose Hill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Avenue, Mukilteo

Why attend?

This one-of-a-kind conference is centered around the Eight Pillars of Wellness, addressing every aspect of your well-being — mind, body, and spirit. Carefully curated sessions will empower you to take charge of your health and happiness, providing valuable insights and practical tools to incorporate into your daily life.

Highlights include:

• Holistic Health Workshops: Dive deep into each pillar of wellness (occupational, intellectual, physical, financial, emotional, spiritual, environmental, and social) expert-led workshops.

• Empowering Keynote Speakers: Be inspired by Alison Mariella Désir; Alison is the author of Running While Black and TV host of Out & Back.

• Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals and build a supportive community.

• Wellness Marketplace: Explore a variety of products and services promoting holistic living.

Registration details

Secure your spot now at www.seemewellness.com/event-details/she-does-wellness-2024 and take the first step towards a healthier, happier you.