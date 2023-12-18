Elevate your well-being at the She Does Wellness Conference 2024

A transformative experience designed specifically for women of color — the She Does Wellness Conference — will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Mukilteo.
Event details
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024
Where: Rose Hill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Avenue, Mukilteo
Why attend?
This one-of-a-kind conference is centered around the Eight Pillars of Wellness, addressing every aspect of your well-being — mind, body, and spirit. Carefully curated sessions will empower you to take charge of your health and happiness, providing valuable insights and practical tools to incorporate into your daily life.
Highlights include:
• Holistic Health Workshops: Dive deep into each pillar of wellness (occupational, intellectual, physical, financial, emotional, spiritual, environmental, and social) expert-led workshops.
• Empowering Keynote Speakers: Be inspired by Alison Mariella Désir; Alison is the author of Running While Black and TV host of Out & Back.
• Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals and build a supportive community.
• Wellness Marketplace: Explore a variety of products and services promoting holistic living.
Registration details
Secure your spot now at www.seemewellness.com/event-details/she-does-wellness-2024 and take the first step towards a healthier, happier you.
