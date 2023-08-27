Elle Marie Hair Studios supporting Maui Strong with fundraiser

Elle Marie Hair Studios is raising money to help Maui wildfire victims with $10 tinsel extension beads.

From Aug. 27-Sept. 2, will donate all the proceeds from their tinsel hair extensions to Maui Strong. The offer applies at any of the Elle Marie locations: Alderwood/Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Smokey Point, Snohomish and Woodinville.

“Our hope is the little bit we can do might inspire others to do the same,” said Elle Marie Hair Studios Founder and President Lorry Green.

The tinsel extensions are temporary beaded extensions. They cost $10 a bead and come in all the colors of the rainbow — most notably, pink, the color of Maui and red, the color of Lahaina.

Elle Marie hairstylist Gene-Marie Revercomb and Erika Lacio — an Elle Marie regular and fellow Maui native — explained what information they are receiving from friends and family back home in Lahaina.

“We’ve been hearing tents, sleeping bags, all the equipment you would need for camping,” Revercomb said.

However, as Lacio pointed out, the school year is fast approaching, and many children don’t have basic school supplies, such as notebooks, paper and pencils, or the equipment for online learning.

“Chromebooks are great,” Lacio said. “They can get the kids online, and they’re affordable.”

Acacia Delzer, director of operations for Elle Marie, said the money donated to Maui Strong will fund the disaster recovery operations on the ground. Without that funding, the organization won’t be able to ship the necessary supplies to the people.

“If someone doesn’t want a tinsel bead but still wants to help, they can donate money at all of our locations or the Maui Strong Fund website,” Delzer said.

— Story and photo by Rick Sinnett