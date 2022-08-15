Elusive bobcat spotted at Lynnwood Park & Ride

A bobcat, an animal that usually is only seen at night, was spotted near the Lynnwood Park & Ride on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Justin Luckenbach noticed the animal and quickly captured a video of it meandering through the parking lot before it disappeared again.

Bobcats are very elusive animals and are usually only seen at night — if at all — because that is when they prefer to hunt.

No other sightings of the bobcat have been noted, but residents in the area should keep an eye on small dogs and cats, as bobcats can easily snatch them if left unattended.