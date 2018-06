The Embassy Suites by Hilton in Lynnwood will host a grand re-opening on Tuesday, June 12.

The celebration will be in a speakeasy theme. Costumes are encouraged.

The party on Tuesday, June 12 runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, located at 20610 44th Ave. W.

Admission is free, but registration is requested at this link.