Emerald City Harley-Davidson hosting Aug. 13 fundraiser for mental health research

Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is hosting a fundraiser to benefit mental health research and suicide prevention.

Into the Light 2022 will be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. A silent auction will be held throughout the day, with a live auction for larger-ticket items in the evening. There will also be a 50/50 raffle where the winner will receive 50% of all raffle proceeds.

Emerald City will also have a beer garden, live music and barbecue.

In addition, a surprise Seattle Seahawks football player will be at the event, signing autographs and appearing in photos with attendees.

A taekwondo show, bouncy house and many more games will also be provided for children.

All are welcome at the event. If you are unable to attend but still want to donate, click here.

Emerald City Harley-Davidson is located at 5711 188th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.