Emergency blood supply is dangerously low in Washington state

Blood banks are facing critical shortages of life-saving blood and blood products. Your donation can help save lives.

The shortages are particularly severe for types O and Rh negative blood, and for platelets, according to a news release.

Blood donations significantly dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local and regional blood banks are still feeling the effects, as many regular donors are donating less often. Rising rates of influenza, the common cold, and other respiratory diseases are also keeping people from donating.

With fewer donations, blood banks worry they will not be able to meet the need for blood and blood products, like plasma, during a large emergency or natural disaster. Trauma patients, transplant recipients, and those undergoing cancer treatment also depend on the generosity of blood donors.

Donating blood is easy. Appointments can be scheduled at your convenience and take about an hour. Learn more details, including eligibility requirements, by visiting Northwest Blood Coalition members’ websites:

• Vitalant

• Cascade Regional Blood Services

• Bloodworks Northwest

• American Red Cross

The DOH website is the source for information. Visit Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.