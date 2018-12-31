Emergency cold weather shelter open New Year’s Eve

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open Monday, Dec. 31. The shelter is activated when overnight temperatures are anticipated to be 33 degrees or below.

The shelter network is open to families, women and men in need of overnight sheltering. Evening and morning meals are provided. When the shelter is activated, all persons in need of overnight sheltering are to meet outside of the Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood) by 7 p.m. for transport to a local sheltering facility.

An additional shuttle stop is located in the Trader Joe’s parking lot at Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest. Individuals should be at this location no later than 7:05 p.m.

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Network is a subgroup of the Neighbors in Need Program which is a cadre of volunteers from local churches (based out of Trinity Lutheran Church) that provide emergency sheltering, meals, toiletries, and clothing to people in need.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter, contact Program Administrator Mark Waldin at 425-419-7938. Or for more information, visit www.weallbelong.org.