Emergency food drive for Washington Kids in Transition Jan. 23

Washington Kids in Transition will be hosting a drive-by emergency food drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at its distribution center, 19721 Scriber Lake Rd. #B in Lynnwood.
You don’t need to get out of your car — just place donations in your trunk, pull up and volunteers will retrieve them.
“Our emergency food closet has been hit hard since the beginning of the year,” Executive Director Kim Gorney said. “If you are in the area, we could sure use your help!”
For those who prefer, a donation barrel will also be in front of the Kids in Transition office Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The list below includes most-needed items but any pantry staple would be appreciated.
Canned meat
Dry beans and rice
Pasta sauce, pasta sauce
Peanut butter
Jelly
Pancake mix
Syrup
Bread
Tortillas
Canned vegetables
Canned fruit
Cooking oil, sugar, butter
Cheese
Cereal
Shelf stable milk
Juice boxes
Granola bars
Cheese and crackers
Fruit snacks
Frozen meat, fruit and vegetables.
Dish soap, laundry soap, bath soap
“We always connect families with the local food bank,” Gorney said. “This emergency food is for families that contact their family advocates because there is nothing for their family to eat in the meantime.”