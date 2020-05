Emergency funds available to Edmonds School District students enrolled at Edmonds College

Edmonds School District students enrolled in an Edmonds College class or program may be eligible for emergency financial assistance.

The Student Emergency Assistance Grants provide funding and connect students enrolled in programs like College in High School, Running Start, ESL or GED.

The Edmonds College Foundation Emergency Assistance Program offers grants up to $500 for students enrolled in spring quarter. Qualifying low-income students pursuing technical education may be eligible for free or reduced tuition through one of several Workforce Funding programs.