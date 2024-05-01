Emergency overdose prevention medication Narcan to be distributed for free May 4

The Lynnwood Police Department and Verdant Health Commission are partnering to distribute Narcan, a fast-acting medication that could save the life of someone overdosing on opiates. The drug will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, located at 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, is administered using a nasal spray. Distributors will be available to instruct community members on its use. The medication is also available for online mail order.