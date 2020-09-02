Emergency repairs at the Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant this week

The City of Lynnwood’s wastewater treatment plant will be undergoing emergency repairs during the week of Aug. 31

An internal problem with the facility’s incinerator has prevented crews from being able to burn sludge left over from the treatment process, said Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore.

“We anticipate this to be fixed by the end of the week,” she said.

In the meantime, Moore said trucks will be hauling sludge from the treatment plant to another facility. Neighbors can also expect additional traffic and noise.

Contact John Ewell, wastewater treatment plant supervisor, at 425-670-5250 or JEwell@LynnwoodWA.gov for any concerns.