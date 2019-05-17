Emergency response at Lynnwood Community Health Center due to floor cleaner fumes

South County Fire crews were called to the Community Health Center of Snohomish County’s Lynnwood location Friday morning following reports that people were feeling ill on the second floor.

Hazardous materials technicians determined the source was fumes from a cleaning product.

According to South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, firefighters responded to the Community Health Center in the 4000 block of 194th Street Southwest at 9:03 a.m. Eleven people on the building’s second floor — where the dental clinic is located — reported experiencing symptoms of watering eyes, nausea and sore throat.

“Firefighters evacuated the second floor and had workers on the first floor shelter in place while our hazardous materials technicians investigated,” Hynes said. All 11 victims were evaluated at the scene and none required further treatment, she said.

Firefighters monitored the air quality in the building and cleared the scene around 10:45 a.m. when no hazard was detected.

Jessica Ro, Community Health Center of Snohomish County communications manager, said the floors were cleaned overnight by a third-party vendor, with work completed by 2 a.m. This is a current contractor who usually provides cleaning services, so health center officials are investigating what happened, Ro said. “We’re trying to figure out what they did differently,” she added.

The Lynnwood location will be closed for the remainder of the day Friday, but the Snohomish County Health Department has approved reopening the center’s medical, dental and pharmacy for regular business hours on Saturday, Ro said.