Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair

The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up.

Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.

Employer space is limited and open to all Lynnwood and North Sound businesses. The job fair will be open to the public.

This is a great opportunity for employers to meet with a variety of potential candidates face-to-face. Lynnwood boasts a highly-educated workforce, where more than 80% of currently available workers have a high school or postsecondary degree.

The job fair will be held from 4-7 p.m. Employers are welcome to arrive at 3 p.m. to set up their booths.

Click here to register.

Contact Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce CEO Linda Jones with any questions at ljones@lynnwoodchamber.org or 425-563-7505.