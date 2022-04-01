Employers invited to participate in Lynnwood Regional Job Fair May 12

The second annual Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is scheduled for May 12, and employers from all industries are welcome to attend.
The fair will be at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 4 – 7 p.m. (open for set up at 3 p.m.)
Register by April 20 to confirm your booth space. For $100, each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI. Quiet rooms will be available for employers to host on-site interviews. Employer space is limited and the fair is open to all Lynnwood and North Sound businesses. The job fair is open to the public.
For more information or any questions contact:
Linda Jones, CEO & President, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce
ljones@lynnwoodchamber.org
425-563-7505
Ronee Burchinal, Program Support Supervisor, Edmonds College
ronee.burchinal@edmonds.edu
425-640-1280
Ryan Bush, Project Manager, City of Lynnwood
rbush@lynnwoodwa.gov james.lapsley@esd.wa.gov
425-361-5254
James W. Lapsley, Jr., Local Veterans Employment Representative, Worksource Snohomish County
james.lapsley@esd.wa.gov
425-258-6309
The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is sponsored by the Lynnwood Convention Center.
