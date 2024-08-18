Enchanting moves, delectable cuisine at second annual Lynnwood Luau

Dance and music arrangements varied from energetic and vivid to soothing and ambient.
Thousands swarmed to the Lynnwood Event Center to enjoy a brief taste of Polynesian culture.
Dancers continued to swirl and sway until the sun had set.
Male performers from Sunshine from Polynesia performed intense, heart-pounding dances.
Elected officials from around South Snohomish County came to enjoy festivities.
Some younger audience members couldn’t help but dance along when hula dancers graced the stage.
Sunshine from Polynesia fire dancers waited until the skies had dimmed before drawing the event to a close.
The District’s Executive Director, Janet Pope, and Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda, who arrived later in the evening, are awed by performers.
Live music was provided by STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians), Sunshine from Polynesia, One Island Drop and Your Loud Neighbors.
Heat from the flames could be felt by audiences.
Hotter than the spiciest pepper, he might say.
Aloha and see you next year!

More than 2,500 people came to a superb summer luau Saturday hosted by the Lynnwood Event Center. The event featured fresh food and treats from many local businesses, like the adjacent Kona Kitchen, Ohana BBQ, Poke Me, Kona Ice and La Loncherita. Dozens participated in the Hawaiian Shirt Competition, with three winners receiving generous gift cards donated by Kona Kitchen. Vendors brought their finest Polynesian art and attire, and attendees had an opportunity to try unique and refreshing treats on the temperate summer day. Even the sky seemed to indulge luau lovers – the evening’s thunder and lightning storms held off until just after finale performances by Sunshine from Polynesia had concluded.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

