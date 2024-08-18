Enchanting moves, delectable cuisine at second annual Lynnwood Luau

More than 2,500 people came to a superb summer luau Saturday hosted by the Lynnwood Event Center. The event featured fresh food and treats from many local businesses, like the adjacent Kona Kitchen, Ohana BBQ, Poke Me, Kona Ice and La Loncherita. Dozens participated in the Hawaiian Shirt Competition, with three winners receiving generous gift cards donated by Kona Kitchen. Vendors brought their finest Polynesian art and attire, and attendees had an opportunity to try unique and refreshing treats on the temperate summer day. Even the sky seemed to indulge luau lovers – the evening’s thunder and lightning storms held off until just after finale performances by Sunshine from Polynesia had concluded.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis