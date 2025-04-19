Encouraging growth, cracking down on retail crime: Lynnwood mayor and police chief speak at Lynnwood Chamber luncheon 

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Police Chief Cole Langdon were keynote speakers at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Wednesday at the Embassy Suites hotel. The pair touched on the city’s growth and highlighted both the progress and challenges facing the city.

Langdon first joined the Lynnwood Police Department when he was 19 years old and has racked up 29 years serving in the department. During his luncheon remarks, Langdon honed in on retail theft in Lynnwood and what the police are doing to address the issue.

Lynnwood is a “small town with a big city feel,” Langdon said. There’s “a lot” going on in the city, given its proximity to the interstate, light rail and major stores and businesses.

“That’s what makes [Lynnwood] such an attractive place to have a business,” he said. “You have the human flow, the constant human flow. With that human flow comes potential conflict.”

He and the police department are dedicated to making Lynnwood a safer and attractive place to have a business, Langdon said. As part of that effort, the department created community engagement specialists who provide free services such as fraud prevention and de-escalation training, free of charge.

Local businesses are “what makes this community vibrant,” he told the chamber members. “You’re what makes the people want to come here… we’re here to support you.”

He went on to speak about how the department is using state grant money to conduct large-scale retail crime arrest operations and to decrease organized retail crime in the city in general.

The Lynnwood Police Department is one of three organizations in the state participating in the Washington Organized Retail Crime Association (WAORCA) — a public-private partnership pilot program aimed at targeting organized retail theft. The group secured a $1 million grant earlier this year from the state Department of Commerce, Langdon said, with Lynnwood receiving a little over $100,000. With this funding, the department contracted with a prosecutor who only works on organized retail theft cases.

This money also allows the department to conduct fully grant-funded “blitz” operations, as Langdon called them. These short-term, intensive operations can cost around $15,000 to $16,000 each, he said. They involve a large number of detectives and officers who apprehend retail theft suspects as they exit the store with stolen merchandise.

Earlier this month, Lynnwood police arrested 17 people outside of Fred Meyer during one of these “blitz” operations. More than half of those arrested were not Lynnwood residents, police said.

“This would not be a normal operation,” Langdon said, since the price tag also includes the cost of fully processing the cases of those arrested. It’s not a sustainable, long-term way to catch suspects, which is why the department only conducts the operations around once a month.

However, Langdon said targeting retail theft is about more than just putting people in jail. When possible, the department partners with organizations who can help with diversion, resources for mental and behavioral health, and other services, Langdon said.

“It’s about trying to get to the underlying cause of what might be leading this behavior, and see if we can address that,” he said. “For those people that are not just trying to sustain themselves or not just stealing a loaf of bread, but are trying to further some sort of organized criminal effort, we want to deal with that differently. So it’s got a lot of nuance and a lot of ability for us to filter and decide who needs help and support… or if we’re dealing with someone who’s committing real organized retail crime, we want to address that as well, and we need to send a message that that will not be tolerated in Lynnwood.”

Looking ahead, Langdon said the department wants to encourage business owners and residents to report organized retail crime, as higher levels of reporting can deter people from committing crime.

“… the certainty of being caught and speed with which you are caught are the biggest indicators of whether you can reduce crime or impact crime in that area,” Langdon said.

The police chief also highlighted the prevalence of gang activity in Lynnwood, specifically among minors.

“The gangs are alive and well in our area,” Langdon said. “And the problem is the fact that they are juveniles under the age of 18. There were legislative changes made several years ago that prohibit us from having any real interaction with the kids and actually ask them what’s going on.”

“We have several open homicide cases right now where children have been killed, and we know other [gang] members that were there,” he said. “We know other people that were there that are unable to talk because of their level of involvement… And so the fact that we can’t talk to juveniles, we can’t talk to their parents and try to figure out what actually happened, is deeply frustrating.”

He encouraged those in attendance to contact their local legislators to advocate for policy change around police’s involvement in juvenile crimes.

Mayor Frizzell, a lifelong Lynnwood resident, spoke regarding how much the city had grown in recent years, sprouting from its roots as a rural poultry farming community into a regional retail hub. She said it’s her priority to ensure there is a space for everyone in Lynnwood, whether that’s through creating more housing to accommodate growth or investing in the city’s infrastructure for current and future residents.

“We are a growing city, and we’re very proud of that,” Frizzell said. “We’re looking at new housing all the time. We’re always looking for developers who are ready to invest in housing in Lynnwood, because this is where people want to be. This is where businesses want to be.”

She outlined the city’s visions for a new downtown area, with both retail and residential buildings, complete with green space all in proximity to the city’s public transportation options.

“Many cities have a downtown area, and for many years, Lynnwood has not had a downtown area,” she said. “People go, ‘Oh, downtown, you must mean the mall.’ We don’t mean the mall. We mean we want a downtown area that is vibrant, that has got a retail core, that has apartment buildings.”

A significant component of the downtown plan is the proposed City Center Park, slated to replace Goodwill near the freeway along 196th Street Southwest. The city plans to demolish the building in around six years to make way for the park.

“I’m a firm believer that we need green spaces around us, and to have a city park where people can gather, they can have activities, is very much a priority for me,” Frizzell said.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.