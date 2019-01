English classes for parents of children in the Edmonds School District begin on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can register at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The program can’t accept any new students after the second week of classes.

The district is offering free daycare/extended learning time for children 3 to 10 years. Children need to be out of diapers. There is one beginning and one intermediate level class.