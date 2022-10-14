Enhancing the online presence of your small business topic of Lynnwood Chamber Oct. 19 luncheon meeting

SuperCharge Marketing Founder Matt Cail will be speaking at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Oct. 19, and the topic is helping small business owners effectively manage their business’s online presence in an increasingly digital world.

Cail will discuss what online areas companies should be effectively managing for good business, including how to ensure a website is working hard as well as leveraging social media, considering online ads and ranking better on Google.

The luncheon will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The cost for members is $35 and the cost for non-members is $40. Click here to register.