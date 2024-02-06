Enid Ann Sagvold: An avid golfer and consummate homemaker, she bestowed love on all who knew her

Enid Ann Sagvold

Our treasured mother, grandmother, great grandmother (GG), aunt, cousin, and friend passed away early morning, Friday January 19. Enid was born August 20, 1931 to Alice (Knutson) and Arthur Erickson in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Enid grew up in LaCrosse, attending the Training School there, and Central High School. She maintained friendships with classmates in LaCrosse her entire life and these women gathered regularly to reminisce, catch up on each other’s lives, and what was new in LaCrosse. Born to “mature” parents, Enid was an only child and experienced an idyllic childhood which included vacations at Lake Chetek, learning to golf and working in the kitchen at the local Country Club. She received her first golf clubs at age 5 and never quit! She loved being on the golf course into her later years, and when she was no longer able to play, she became an avid watcher of the men’s and women’s golf on TV.

Enid attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where she earned a degree in Physical Education and received her teaching certificate. Graduating mid-year, Enid spent the spring of ’53 teaching PE in Rockwell City, Iowa. While at Luther, Enid met Bill Sagvold, and they were married in the summer of 1953. In September 1954, they welcomed their first child, Kristi, in Decorah. Within 2 years they decided to move west to Richland, WA where Bill worked for IDS. Richland is where they expanded their family to include John, Torre, and Jean.

Enid was the consummate homemaker, making clothes for her children, putting nutritious meals on the table, entertaining at a moment’s notice, and leading Bluebirds and Campfire groups, and later on Brownies and Girl Scout Troops for her daughters. Camping on the Touchet River, and boating on the Columbia River were favorite family activities and meant lots of preparation for Enid. She was the ultimate organizer. Enid belonged to an active and close knit Bridge Club group which met every month. Besides Enid’s great neighbors, these ladies became Enid’s best friends in Richland.

In 1973 Bill took a job in downtown Seattle, and the family moved to Edmonds WA. Here, Enid became active in her children’s activities atWoodway High School’s PTA, Band Booster’s, Spirit Club, and tutoring. Her efforts in volunteering earned her the prestigious Golden Acorn award. While in Edmonds, Enid worked as a teller for U.S. Bank and she also joined a group of ladies for snow skiing on Wednesdays-they called themselves the “Therapy Group” and Enid treasured the friendships grown there.

In the mid-80’s Enid and Bill moved back to Eastern WA, to Spokane, they stayed until Bill passed away in 2018, the same year that they had celebrated their 65th Anniversary. As she had in each new home, Enid found a niche for herself to grow, make friends, and remain active in the community. She and Bill had an active social life in Spokane, but her own activities included Pinochle, Mexican Train dominoes, making lefse with Central Lutheran ladies, and daily trips to the gym to work out.

As the grandkids arrived, Enid embraced being a grandmother in every way. She sewed pajamas for all 10 of them, and supported them in their sports, scouting, music, and other activities. She also loved cooking with them, making “Dirt Cake”, and teaching them how to make Norwegian lefse and krum kake. Enid knitted each of them a special Christmas stocking, and gifted many crocheted pot holders to them and friends over the years. She also loved babysitting them so the parents could get away occasionally. In 2013, she became a great grandparent, and she adored each of the 4 babies as they came, having just met her most recent in November.

We will all miss Enid’s indomitable spirit, the mischievous twinkle in her eyes, her wide-as-the-sky smile, and the love that she bestowed on all who knew her.

Enid was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her sister-in-law Helen Reeve Kosmata, brother-in-law Hank Kosmata, and nephew Matt Kosmata. She is survived by daughter Kristi (Marc) in Othello WA, son John (Lynette) in Edmonds, WA, Torre (Brad) in Bothell, Jean (Dennis) in Everett, WA, and niece Kristi Kosmata (Kevin). Her grandchildren include Kevin Spohr (Stacey), Kassie Tricola (Matt), Kayla Spohr, Conrad Dahl (Toree), Kareena Dahl, Lauren and Olivia Sagvold, Erick, Chad, and Grant Simpson. Great grandchildren include Carson and Trent Spohr, and Macie and Max Tricola.

Enid wished to donate her body to medical research and was accepted by the Elson S Floyd WSU College of Medicine. A Celebration of Enid’s life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Enid’s name to Luther College, the Spokane Ronald McDonald House, or any charity of your choice.