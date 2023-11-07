Enjoy a drag show during toy drive at Just Chill Pub & Grill Nov. 11

Fun-loving folks are invited to a Saturday, Nov. 11 drag show to benefit the Christmas House Toy Drive of Snohomish County. Doors open at 8:15 p.m. and the show begins at 9:15 p.m. at Just Chill Pub & Grill, located at 16716 Highway 99.
The theme of the show is “Babes in Toyland.” Organizers ask that attendees make a suggested donation of $10 or $5 and a toy.
