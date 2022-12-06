Enjoy a holiday paint and sip at The Rec Room Dec. 14

Come hang out with local artist Tina Walter and the staff of The Rec Room for a paint and pallet event from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Unwind with a cocktail, beer, wine or seltzer, have some food and get creative.

This event is only available for those 21 years or older and attendees will be painting on homemade 10-inch-by-16-inch, pre-stained wood pallets with pre-drilled holes for lights. All craft supplies will be provided including lights, batteries and aprons upon request.

Craft instructions will be provided; however, freedom of creativity is always encouraged.

Two painting scenes are available: a gingerbread house and a gnome. Attendees must select the painting they would like to do when purchasing tickets. If either painting event says it’s sold out, email prettyinpaint18@gmail.com and accommodations can be made.

Click here to purchase tickets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at The Rec Room.

The Rec Room Bar and Grill is located at 14920 Highway 99 #130 in Lynnwood.