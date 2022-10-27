Enjoy an evening of swing dancing and music at MTHS Nov. 4

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters welcome all ages to Swing Night on Friday, Nov. 4 at Mountlake Terrace High School. Enjoy an evening of dance and live music while supporting the music program.

Swing dance instructors will be providing lessons and the high school jazz ensembles will provide the music. The swing dance lessons start at 6 p.m. and live music at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and $5 for dessert and coffee.

For more information, contact boosters@mthsmusic.org or visit www.mths-music.org.