Enjoy an online night of spooky stories for adults Thursday

Boo! The Mountlake Terrace Library is hosting “Night Terrors: Strange Encounters Around the Pacific,” an online evening of ghost stories for grown-ups presented by storyteller Alton Chung Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Organizers note most of the stories presented are reported to be true accounts of spectral encounters that “are not for kids or the faint of heart,” which “will get creepier and scarier as the night progresses.”

Tales will take participants to haunted places in the Pacific Northwest, and Chung will talk about ghost dogs and ghostly echoes from the once-thriving Shanghai trade. Additional stories will feature faceless ghosts that are said to have haunted Japan for hundreds of years and audience members will also learn about spooky occurrences reported in Hawaii. Thursday night’s event will then end with a question-and-answer session.

The online event will also be recorded for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel. It will be made available for 30 days after the date of posting.

Organizers request that participants register for the event ahead of time. People who register will receive an email reminder with the Zoom link included. Those with questions about the event can contact the library here.

