Enjoy Cookies with Santa at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park Dec. 1

Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association for Cookies with Santa between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Cottage in Heritage Park, 19903 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

Bring your camera and have your photo taken with Santa. The Interurban Trolley Car will open for tours.

This event is free and open to the community. For more information, call 425-775-4694 or email info@alderwood.org.

The mission of the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association and Museum is to develop a sense of history and culture of Alderwood Manor, Lynnwood and surrounding communities through preservation, interpretation, education, outreach, research and fellowship.