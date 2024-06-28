Enjoy free music during this summer’s Sea Notes at Edmonds Marina

The community is invited to come out for a summer of free music during the Sea Notes at the Marina, Wednesdays-Sundays at the Port of Edmonds waterfront.

Held on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays through Sept. 1, it’s a mixture of jazz combos, jazz jams and guitar and even a steel drum band — all outside at the Mary Lou Block Plaza performance stage, 458 Admiral Way. The music is free but tips are encouraged to the performers.

Wednesday Jazz Combos feature students from Edmonds-Woodway High School with a jam session to follow, from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays are students from Mountlake Terrace High School jazz combos along with other musical types. Fridays are Deep Sea Jazz, and include local professional and alumni jazz students playing jazz, followed by a jazz jam session from 6-8 p.m. (or dark). Sundays from 2-4 p.m. are “Songwriter Sundays,” with local guitar-playing groups playing, including many of their own original songs.

Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.

You can find the list of specific performances at portofedmonds.gov/news/edmonds-events.

Regular sponsors for this program are Port of Edmonds, Anthony’s Beach Club Café, Jazz Colony, EWHS Music Boosters, Bennett & Bennett PLLC, Hazel Miller Foundation, Hubbard Family Foudation, Rick Steves Europe, Jazz Clubs NW, Kennelly Keys Music and a few others. New sponsors are welcome. Contact Peter Bennett for further information at pete@bennett-bennett.com.