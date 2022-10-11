Enjoy LEGO brick building at Lynnwood Library Oct. 13

The Lynnwood Library is inviting all children ages 6 and up to join in a LEGO brick-building hour.

On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the library will provide LEGO blocks for kids to showcase their creativity. Kids are welcome to stop by at anytime during the 60-minute activity session for some fun and snacks.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.