Enjoy LEGO brick building at Lynnwood Library Oct. 13

The Lynnwood Library is inviting all children ages 6 and up to join in a LEGO brick-building hour.
On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the library will provide LEGO blocks for kids to showcase their creativity. Kids are welcome to stop by at anytime during the 60-minute activity session for some fun and snacks.
The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.
