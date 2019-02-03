Enjoying art and wine for a good cause in Lynnwood

1 of 8

Lynnwood‘s first “The Art of Wine and Food” event drew a strong turnout to the Lynnwood Convention Center Friday.

Proceeds will help fund Lynnwood Arts Commission projects like their ongoing electrical utility box wrapping, and the commission of a large (roughly 40 foot x 12 foot) mural planned for 36th Avenue West. Well over 300 art patrons turned out to sip fine wine, sample delicious small plates, listen to jazz, and observe three local fine artists at work.

Here’s my column about the artists and the event if you missed it.

— By James Spangler