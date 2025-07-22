Enrollment open for WSU Sustainable Community Stewards fall training

The WSU Snohomish County Extension Office invites you to become a Sustainable Community Steward, with enrollment now open for fall training. Learn what can and can’t be recycled — and why – along with how individual actions can make a difference with climate change.

Those who sign up will receive university-level training grounded in climate change science relevant both within Snohomish County and globally. The training is designed to help people become informed community educators, preparing for a volunteer commitment of 20 hours. A combination of engaging classroom presentations and discussions paired with behind-the-scenes field trips highlight this educational and community engagement opportunity.

The training will run Sept. 10-Nov. 15, with classes each Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. The classes will alternate between in person at the WSU Snohomish County Extension office at Willis Tucker Park, 6705 Puget Park Dr., Snohomish, and on Zoom.

Training includes an overview of environmental sustainability and climate change solutions with a deep dive into waste reduction and recycling right. The training features presentations on environmental justice, food waste prevention, and the circular economy as well as home composting and DIY eco-friendly cleaning product demonstrations. Classes will feature speakers from WSU Extension, Republic Services, Seattle REconomy, Zero Waste Washington, and more. Further, the training includes field trips to WM Cascade Recycling Facility, the Brightwater treatment plant, Cedar Grove Compost, Snohomish County transfer station, and an organic farm.

The course costs $60, with accommodations and fee waivers are available upon request. WSU Snohomish County Extension programs are open to all without discrimination.

Register online at Eventbrite. Those who register before Aug. 15 receive 10% off. For more information, visit the Sustainability Stewards website, contact Kellee.byard@wsu.edu, or call 425-357-6027.