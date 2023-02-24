Entrepreneurial Lynnwood High School students grab DECA gold

Lynnwood High School’s student-operated school shops– Royal Market Student Store and Royal Press Custom Apparel — not only provide snack items and LHS apparel. The students who run the shops have earned gold-level certification in DECA, an international organization that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Achieving gold-level certification means the students can compete at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida in April.
