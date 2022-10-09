Entries due Nov. 1 for ‘NùD: art of the figure’ exhibit at Edmonds’ Graphite Arts Center

Edmonds-based Graphite Arts Center will host “NùD: art of the figure,” a juried exhibit celebrating figurative art, in early 2023. The deadline for artists interested in submitting their work is Nov. 1.

The show will run from Jan. 16-March 18, 2023. An opening reception and awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The show will contain both 2D and 3D art.

To complement the NùD show, many related events will take place at the Graphite Arts Center, including life drawing sessions with a nude model, life drawing instruction classes, and lectures on the history of the nude in art.

“Figurative artists are offered very few opportunities to exhibit their art in group exhibitions dedicated solely to the human figure,” said Mary Olson, founder and owner of Graphite. In addition to being on display in the Graphite Gallery, artworks in the exhibit will also be for sale online.

NùD is a juried show, and the jurors are well-known local artists:

David Varnau is a figurative sculptor who began sculpting in 1995 after receiving his art training at Gage Academy in Seattle. His grasp of figurative anatomy and motion is informed by his 40-year professional career in the field of prosthetics. He has conducted ongoing live model sessions since 1998.

is a figurative sculptor who began sculpting in 1995 after receiving his art training at Gage Academy in Seattle. His grasp of figurative anatomy and motion is informed by his 40-year professional career in the field of prosthetics. He has conducted ongoing live model sessions since 1998. Tracy Felix is a 2D artist whose career has embraced fine art, advertising, design and illustration. She has taught portraiture, painting and drawing through Edmonds College Arts Now, Cole Art Studio in Edmonds, and the Schack Art Center in Everett. Felix has represented artists as co-owner of Fraker/Scott Gallery in Seattle, ARTspot Edmonds, and now as director of The Gallery at Graphite.

During the awards ceremony at the opening reception, cash prizes will be awarded to artists. The first-place winner will receive $1,500. The second-place winner will be awarded $1,000; third place, $750; “People’s Voice” award, $500; and there will also be two $350 Artist of Merit awards.

Artists interested in submitting their work for NùD need to be 18 years of age or older and enter by Nov. 1. The initial entry fee is $35 and $5 per additional entry, and artists can submit up to three artworks. For more information about deadlines, fees, entry requirements and how to apply, visit the call for artists page at CaFÉ. The only way to submit work for NùD is through the CaFÉ application. Artists may not drop off works for jurying at the gallery, as they will be rejected.

For more information about NùD and associated events, as well as other Graphite exhibits, follow Graphite’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Learn more about Graphite Arts Center at graphite-edmonds.org.