Environmental education takes center stage at Ballinger Park Saturday

Laura Reed, City of Mountlake Terrace stormwater manager, teaches a young scientist about water testing.
A participant learns about water filtration.
Yeji gets a lesson about clean water.
Kids from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade were taught about protecting local lakes and streams.
Graham shows perfect form in the “poop” toss, which instructured participants about the importance of cleaning up after their pets.
An instructor teaches Puget Sound “Drain Rangers” how nature filters water.
Creating salmon art.
Learning about watersheds and drainage.

Children and their families gathered at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace Saturday morning for Youth Day, featuring environmental-themed science demonstrations, hands-on activities and games aimed at teaching how to keep water clean for everyone.

The event, jointly hosted by the City of Mountlake Terrace and the Snohomish Conservation District, included a scavenger hunt for local plants and animals, creation of native plant seed balls, water quality testing, salmon art and soil filtration demonstatrations.

— Photos by Joe Christian

