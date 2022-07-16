Environmental education takes center stage at Ballinger Park Saturday
Posted: July 16, 2022 18
Children and their families gathered at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace Saturday morning for Youth Day, featuring environmental-themed science demonstrations, hands-on activities and games aimed at teaching how to keep water clean for everyone.
The event, jointly hosted by the City of Mountlake Terrace and the Snohomish Conservation District, included a scavenger hunt for local plants and animals, creation of native plant seed balls, water quality testing, salmon art and soil filtration demonstatrations.
